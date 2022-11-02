When i was using Yandex browser they had this really handy feature for people with multiple languages installed, and many times i start typing only to realize i haven't switched my input language so i see something like "куввше" ofcourse there is nothing to suggest from that input but Yandex browser would suggest "reddit" because that's what I've typed on my keyboard (even with different language selected).

I think its safe to assume that user always want to input English letters since more than 99% URLs are English, and show suggestions at top as if user input was English letters and suggestions for actual input after.

There is an example of how it looks in Yandex browser.