Speed Dial Selection Positions order by frequency of most visited
Hankers1946
Is there a way to re-position the order of Speed Dial link selections so that most frequently used links can be at the top of the Speed Dial page?
tony.kirov
In my opinion they should be situated from mid screen below for easy access, unless the phone screen size is 4", then it wouldn't matter whether they are on top or on the bottom
