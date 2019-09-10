Select link parameters
Before a few updates there was a wonderful feature in Vivaldi - by double clicking on a parameter value in the link it was possible to select it, even if it consisted of multiple words.
For example: https://some-domain.net/autocomplete?st=iphone 7 plus&apiKey=8B9539O93M&strategy=zero_queries
By double clicking on the value of the parameter "st" I could select string "iphone 7 plus" - in spite of the fact it is actually 3 words. The same thing is for parameters "apiKey" and "strategy" - it was possible to select by double click their parameters "8B9539O93M" and "zero_queries" respectively.
But approximately a month ago this feature disappeared, and using adress bar became inconvinient for me - I have to switch parameter values in the link at work. Now by double-clicking the whole link becomes selected.
Please return the feature.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
