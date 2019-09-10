Option to set bookmark bar folder
I import firefox bookmarks into vivaldi on my desktop.
Now, after sync to vivaldi mobile, there are many clicks to navigate to these bookmarks.
It would be nice to set the bookmark bar folder also on the mobile devices.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Hi @Joe633,
There's no bookmark bar on the mobile device, but there's a Start Page, where you can quickly access your favorite bookmarks - Speed Dials.
In the Bookmarks Panel, long press on the bookmark folder you want to see on the Start Page. Then tap Edit (pencil icon) and tick the box for Speed Dial. You can also display multiple Speed Dial folders on the Start Page.
Hope this helps.
Hi @jane-n,
that's correct and this is what i'm using so far.
But there are only 6 ! bookmarks / folders are shown in this way.
This is quite extensive to find the desired bookmark...
An idea: to set the boomark button on the "bottom bar" to the desired bookmark folder?
And may be to display the bookmarks menu as a list / tree without icons?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
There's another alternative to accessing a specific bookmark:
If you assign nicknames for your frequently used bookmarks, you can open them by typing the nickname on the Address Bar and the bookmark will show up as the top result.
You can add nicknames in the Bookmarks Panel by editing each bookmark.
