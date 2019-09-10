Fast forward button on mobile
sirfredrick
I would really like to have the option to fast-forward and rewind on mobile version just like desktop version. You could implement this by having a long press on the back and forward buttons at the bottom of the android browser cause fast-forward or rewind to activate! Overall, I really enjoy how it's going so far!
The old Presto Fast History Navigation is gone.
Vivaldi Browser doesn't reuse Cached page, so Back/Forward reloads the page.
I assume you searched before posting thus 1st vote.
Sorry, I misread your request. The buttons are already present.
