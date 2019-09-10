I think there are too many taps to open bookmark/dial in the new tab. Especially bookmarks.

In the latest Firefox Preview you can tap on the tabs button and see Open Tabs and Collection list (similar to bookmarks) on the same page.

In Vivaldi you have to make 2 taps minimum to open dial or 3 taps to open bookmark.

So how about we use 1 tap to open open_tabs list and then swipe to the left to open Speed Dials and another swipe to open bookmark list (or swipe to the left to open Speed Dials and swipe to the right to open bookmark list)?