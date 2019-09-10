Option to Show full address
-
Option to Show full address (maybe as default)
-
madiso Translator
The flags #omnibox-ui-hide-steady-state-url-scheme and #omnibox-ui-hide-steady-state-url-trivial-subdomains are now gone as of latest snapshot, so this has become more important to be an actual option.
The "www" elision should be removed without an option though, that is just wrong. Edit: reported as VB-60215.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Yes please, I thumbed that up.
Its causing troubles, I am using that setting on the desktop version, because it is disturbing to not see the real URL.
This request is two years old and should be a simple task.
-
@bariton said in Option to Show full address:
I am using that setting on the desktop version, because it is disturbing to not see the real URL.
Yes, we have this option on desktop version but not on mobile sadly. It would be especially useful for Vivaldi for tablets!
-
Bump
Also adding iOS to the scope of this request