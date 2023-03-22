@luetage

I am very new to Vivaldi which I like a lot except for the business of cookies.

I simply want a whitelist and all other cookies without exception deleted on exit not too difficult I would have thought unless vivaldi is part of the ccokie-conspiracy vivaldi please do not block off this possibility.

What I find is that Vivaldi cookie settings just do not work. Further none of the vivaldi cookie management extensions work and all the internet advice on this subject just does not work. How can this be!!!!

I find it hard to believe this is just accidental after the years vivaldi has been around, someone tell me I am wrong.

I was a Firefox user for many years and finally uninstalled FF last week as slowly their cookie function deteriorated to the point where I would not put up with it any longer

For some site to put a cookie on my PC without my permission and for it to persist after the session is over is trespass, theft of my storage and waste of my time. So please vivaldi lead the way and get it right

However if you get to the Chrome cookie settings (not available through the vivaldi UI) then that does work mostly.