I refer to the TabGrenade plugin from Firefox Legacy.

https://legacycollector.org/firefox-addons/485644/index.html

It added a button that, when clicked, closed all tabs and opened a new one - one where the tabs that were closed, and a history of all tabs closed when the button was ever pressed - were listed - and separated by session.

I know that the same functionality exists when you Right-Click a tab and hit Close other Tabs - And there's even a little menu on the top bar that allows you to see "Closed Tabs" - except that there's no easy or automatic listing of the tabs that were closed in case you need to refer to them at a later time. There's a very good history menu, however - its not a "snapshot" of the tabs handled in the session, nor does it separate links based on the way you closed them (IE listed because I auto closed it from another tab without closing it directly). Additionally, you can't manage the list by removing single items and keeping others - or even refer to the list after the browser has been restarted.

I can see the functionality is still present, and the argument that I could use bookmarks or link lists or notes in a manner that allows similar logging could work... and its not a big deal. I love how VILVALDI functions so far, I just wanted to throw out the idea of expanding on the ground covered by an old power user plugin.

Thanks,