OnClick Ad Handling - Those Malicious Overlaps!
-
Robert96757
I have been a firefox user since the start. but when legacy ended. I found that most, if not all the plugins i relied on for power use were destroyed. I now sit on a version from 3 years ago just so those extensions continue to function - one in paticular:
OnClick Ad-Links Handler - If you're watching, lets say putlocker. ya know. legally. LOL - Everytime you click the screen no matter where, your browser opens a new window or a popup. Adblockers block the popup. but only a legacy extention actually handles the OnClick ad links. IT does so by seeing the URL overlapping the page, it handles the click and automatically closes the link before it loads, keeping the user on the page and allowing them now to - in the case of my example, click again to actually press the play button on putlocker. This is a problem on a lot of websites.
-
@Robert96757
Hello Robert,
it would be better to split your requests into 3 different ones in order for the community to react to them independently (upvote, comment, ask for explanation, add wishes, etc.).
It's also easier afterwards for users to find them.
Thanks in advance.
By the way, interesting ones .
-
Pesala Ambassador
@Robert96757 Please vote for the existing feature request Custom Page Tiling Layouts
If you add this link as a web panel it will make it easier to search the feature request forum. Edit the search string to find different topics.
Right-click on the tabs to close all tabs except the active tab.
Please post only one feature request per thread so that users can vote for it. I suggest editing your topic title and description to focus on the Ad Handling request. Comment on existing requests if they don't quite meet your needs.
-
Robert96757
-
@Robert96757 Hi, May i suggest u this extension?
https://poperblocker.com/
IMHO it should be the default behavior for all modern browser, because the traditional popup block in all browser are now obsolete & useless.
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-