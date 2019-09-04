I have been a firefox user since the start. but when legacy ended. I found that most, if not all the plugins i relied on for power use were destroyed. I now sit on a version from 3 years ago just so those extensions continue to function - one in paticular:

OnClick Ad-Links Handler - If you're watching, lets say putlocker. ya know. legally. LOL - Everytime you click the screen no matter where, your browser opens a new window or a popup. Adblockers block the popup. but only a legacy extention actually handles the OnClick ad links. IT does so by seeing the URL overlapping the page, it handles the click and automatically closes the link before it loads, keeping the user on the page and allowing them now to - in the case of my example, click again to actually press the play button on putlocker. This is a problem on a lot of websites.