Go to parent speed dial folder by clicking empty space
When the Speed Dial folder is open, it is necessary to return to the Speed Dial home page by clicking the "Show parent folder" button. Is it possible to return to the Speed Dial home screen by clicking in the free space on the side of the screen?
Pesala Ambassador
@Kevinar A similar request is Go Back to Parent Folder in Speed Dial
@Kevinar I updated your request title to something that differentiates it from the other request - is that OK?
@LonM said in Go to parent speed dial folder by clicking empty space:
@Kevinar I updated your request title to something that differentiates it from the other request - is that OK?
Yes, it's ok. Thank you
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
