When closing tab from tab group the tab thumbnails disappears all at once
-
Hello,
I would love the tab group to behave as multiple windows in windows.
- When I have tab group and hover over it, it shows thumbnails of all the tabs in that group.
- Great. When I want to close some of the tabs, I can click the closing sign in the bottom of each thumbnail. Great.
- But now all the thumbnails just disappears and if I want to close another piece from the same tab group I have to hower mouse over that group again and search which tab i want to close. And repeat those steps again for closing another tab. It would be great if the preview of the tab-thumbnails would not close after closing one tab and would remain there until I move mouse away.
I like behaving of Windows — when multiple instances of the same program is opened and you hover your mouse over that program icon in the system tray, preview of window-thumbnails pops up. Simillar to the group tab in Vivaldi. When closing one window, the other ones just slide to the gap after closed window.
Thank you.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-