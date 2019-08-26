Enhance Notes with Highlights
DiscourseStu
Hi there! I just think it'd be really great to be able to make multi-colored highlights directly onto pages, and link those highlights with notes in the note feature. It would really help with research projects, writing, journalism etc...
Thank you!
zdeneklebl
I would also love this. It could work like "Super Simple Highlighter" for Chrome. This extension does not seem to work on Vivaldi.
I'd love this too! I tried some extensions but direct integration with the notes in Vivaldi would be awesome. Especially thinking that I could see my highlights on different machines and on mobile.
sethisiddha1998
I would love this feature too! Greatly support this integration.
Please implement it!
Add the in notes feature linked to the site domain. There are many more good "notes" taking programs. But it is the notes in the browser that are most needed in order to link them to the domain. For example, Edge can make graphical notes on a website page. I ask the developers to add a feature to attach a note,comment to the domain.
- A note icon was displayed next to the domain.
- There was a note with the domain name in the list of notes.
Embedded notes in the browser give you an advantage over other notes by being able to work with domains. The sellers and the content manager need this.