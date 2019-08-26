Add the in notes feature linked to the site domain. There are many more good "notes" taking programs. But it is the notes in the browser that are most needed in order to link them to the domain. For example, Edge can make graphical notes on a website page. I ask the developers to add a feature to attach a note,comment to the domain.

A note icon was displayed next to the domain. There was a note with the domain name in the list of notes.

Embedded notes in the browser give you an advantage over other notes by being able to work with domains. The sellers and the content manager need this.