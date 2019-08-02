Switch profiles from Quick Commands
Llamanerds
Add ability to switch between the local "profiles" via quick commands panel
E.g.:
- Press F2 to open Quick Commands
- Start typing name of profile (e.g. "Work")
- "Open 'Work' Profile" display as option
or
- Press F2 to open Quick Commands
- Type "profile"
- Options display for each configured profile, profile management, etc. (similar to what you see when you type "window" into the quick command panel)
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Renault on
ngzero Supporters
I would prefer your first option, to quickly switch to a profile without the use of the mouse.
Any updates here?