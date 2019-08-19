I personally do not use sync because creating same account on all profiles seems insane. Profiles is a weird functionality since it seems to be created for different "people" sitting in front of the browser, but this seems as a such a minor use case.

Operating systems have profiles, and it is usually similary easy to switch to Guest account if there is a need. But well, to each their own I guess. As long as I can use my profile however I want.

I'm using all nine profiles for my own, and if it would be possible to sync all of them that would be awesome. And this would be a reason to start using sync for me. I guess creators should somehow distinguish between "person" profiles, and "task oriented" profiles, but this would be some true/false switch.

Also can we remove this sync introduction banner in top of profile menu. It is annoying and takes space, or maybe put it at the bottom if you have to have it. But maybe enough users is using sync already, or maybe find another way to promote it.

And another request - what about removing limit of profiles, it seems for some reason to be set to 9 (button add new profile disapeared from the dropdown menu). However it is still availabe at the starting screen, but then completly different adding profile flow is started (?)

But since I'm using custom images on profiles - there is a "bug" - custom images are not visible on profile starting screen. And that's a pity, since I have such a nice profile pictures They appear on the menu bar later of course, but on the starting menu there are some defaults.

It is generally confusing those profiles pictures. Until today I wasn't aware that I can edit profile image and set it to local file (UI unclear there). Also for some reason different images are appearing when adding new profile from settings, different in profile menu, and different on adding new profile from start screen. This should be somehow unified.