Multiple "People" with single Vivaldi sync account
Llamanerds
Current Functionality
Currently you can create multiple "people" (aka "accounts") in Vivaldi, however if you log in to the same Vivaldi account on them, the names and icons are overridden whatever was last selected. E.g.:
- I have three "persons" in Vivaldi:
- Shopping
- Personal
- Work
- If I sign in to sync one of those persons (e.g. Personal) to my Vivaldi account, all is well. I can see and select "Shopping" and "Work" from my "Personal" session, etc.
- If I sign in to sync another one of those persons (e.g. shopping), I now see:
- Personal
- Personal
- Work
- If I sign the third person in to sync, I now see
- Personal
- Personal
- Personal
- If I attempt to rename one of the persons (e.g. rename the work person to Work) I now see
- Work
- Work
- Work
Suggested functionality
I would like the sync tool to be able to sync information for multiple persons into the same Vivaldi account. This would allow synchronization of important things (like settings, extensions, and tabs/pages) while still allowing me to manage multiple separate cookie sessions, and keeping my data tabs, etc. separate between duties/profiles/etc.
E.g. I create multiple persons (as above), and sign each one in to sync to the same Vivaldi account. I can then switch easily between persons, but can also do things like open tabs from my Work window in my Personal window, set keyboard shortcuts once and have them propagate across multiple persons, etc.
Para-Noid Ambassador
With all due respect. Never. Never. Never.
Your request completely defeats the purpose of having different profiles.
@Para-Noid
The fact that you can't sync multiple profiles is the only reason why I don't use multiple profiles. I would love to be able to have a default profile, a programming profile and a work profile, since that would improve my workflow by clearly separating these. However, I find it completely pointless to use profiles if I have to set them up from scratch on every computer I use, and can't access history, tabs, notes, etc. across devices.
Syncing between profiles wouldn't be that important for me, but I can see why some people might want it. And as with other things, as long as there is an option to turn it off I don't see an issue with it.
mib2berlin
@Komposten
Hi, you can have different profiles sync and don´t need to setup from scratch.
I have 3 profiles with 3 Vivaldi accounts, private, default and test.
If I setup a new Vivaldi for a customer or friends I sync once with the default, disconnect and set up a new account and start sync with the new account. For the test I sync only passwords once and so forth.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Well, I'm not going to set up several separate Vivaldi accounts just to be able to sync multiple profiles.
Actually it's quite easy if you use a GMail account (don't know on other services).
Just add +ProfileName to your account.
Ex:
[email protected]
[email protected]
Not sure on Chrome, but there is no need to store other profiles at School, Work...
@Zalex108 The issue isn't about email addresses (I have plenty of those, including a GMail), but about the need for multiple accounts in the first place. It is a workaround, and an ugly one at that.
Well,
But at least allows the Sync.
lucasantunes
simonwiles
I'd like to add my +1 to this suggestion. I work regularly on multiple projects on two machines. A workflow that works really well for me is to use a new browser profile for each project, so I can get right to work, with pinned tabs for a site I might be working on, a github repo, maybe documentation, etc., and whatever research I've been doing related to that project. As a result I often have lots of profiles at any given time, and they're often (relatively) short-lived -- I certainly can't set up Vivaldi accounts for each one. It would be a killer function for me if I could sync multiple such profiles using my Vivaldi account.
+1 from me as well. I have a development profile that I use across multiple projects / clients.
I would love the sync so that I can sync my extensions, settings, notes etc...
Many of these profiles are used for the duration of the project and may be deleted after a while.
Creating a new Vivaldi account for every profile is a non-starter for me...
Currently if I use the same Vivaldi account on multiple profiles, the profile name changes to the name in Vivaldi Profile. At the very least if there is an option to show the original Profile name, that would serve my purpose.
-
I too add a +1 for this suggestion.
Like the original post, I use different "persons" for different activities or roles that I have, including several hobbies.
- Work
- Home
- Admin
- Electronics
- Computer Science
- Astronomy
I don't mind enrolling in 1 account in order to be an effective user of Vivaldi, but 6? No way, sorry. Keep in mind that with Vivaldi each account needs 2 password entries in my password app, 1 for the account and 1 for the data encryption. 1 account with 2 passwords to support 6 roles is fine. 12 passwords is too much.
I want my 1 account on vivaldi.net to support all my use of the application.
Thanks,
Rik
fruityth1ng
I'm sadly posting this using brave - whose sync is also inferior to chrome, but at least it's not chrome.
I'd love to be able to switch between "people" using a shortcut, as I did in chrome, and have the browser automatically switch to (or open new-) that window, like chrome does.
@para-noid With all due respect, what is the purpose of profiles then? I find OPs request totally reasonable and in fact would welcome that, too. I have a personal profile and a couple for client work. For all those profiles I would like to have separate bookmarks and bookmarks toolbar, history etc.
And having that all synced would be really helpful.
-
@fruityth1ng In Vivaldi: Go to Settings > Address Bar > Profile Management. Check "Show Profile Buttion", if it isn't already checked.
You should then see a profile button on the address bar, next to your extension buttons. Is this the profile shortcut you were referring to?
WhiteBlueRibbon
WhiteBlueRibbon
I personally do not use sync because creating same account on all profiles seems insane. Profiles is a weird functionality since it seems to be created for different "people" sitting in front of the browser, but this seems as a such a minor use case.
Operating systems have profiles, and it is usually similary easy to switch to Guest account if there is a need. But well, to each their own I guess. As long as I can use my profile however I want.
I'm using all nine profiles for my own, and if it would be possible to sync all of them that would be awesome. And this would be a reason to start using sync for me. I guess creators should somehow distinguish between "person" profiles, and "task oriented" profiles, but this would be some true/false switch.
Also can we remove this sync introduction banner in top of profile menu. It is annoying and takes space, or maybe put it at the bottom if you have to have it. But maybe enough users is using sync already, or maybe find another way to promote it.
And another request - what about removing limit of profiles, it seems for some reason to be set to 9 (button add new profile disapeared from the dropdown menu). However it is still availabe at the starting screen, but then completly different adding profile flow is started (?)
But since I'm using custom images on profiles - there is a "bug" - custom images are not visible on profile starting screen. And that's a pity, since I have such a nice profile pictures They appear on the menu bar later of course, but on the starting menu there are some defaults.
It is generally confusing those profiles pictures. Until today I wasn't aware that I can edit profile image and set it to local file (UI unclear there). Also for some reason different images are appearing when adding new profile from settings, different in profile menu, and different on adding new profile from start screen. This should be somehow unified.
+1 on this, finding myself having multiple profiles allows being logged in for Microsoft 365, Google, etc in multiple contexts at the same time. Think private/school/workProject1/workProject2/useYourImagination. The same goes for any major Cloud provider/*aaS.
I would really love to be able to per-profile selectively sync all my customisations and keep the ability to have a unique name/icon/color scheme. How about having a separate Sync Data Category for this that is auto-selected? Or a checkbox
[ ] Do not sync name/icon/colors
A hacky interim solution could also be to allow creation of a new profile by cloning an existing one? Which then would have sync disabled of course
-
@Komposten said in Multiple "People" with single Vivaldi sync account:
@Para-Noid
The fact that you can't sync multiple profiles is the only reason why I don't use multiple profiles.
Exactly this! I just setup the browser again and see all the work like extensions and settings synced, I'd much rather a minimal setup for the non work OS. But having a second account to do that isn't worth it at all.
@Para-Noid said in Multiple "People" with single Vivaldi sync account:
Your request completely defeats the purpose of having different profiles.
WTF how?
joseaugustin
+1 to this. Hate that I need to stick to a single profile because of missing sync.