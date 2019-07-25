Moove existent bookmarks into bookmarks folders on launch page
Please add the possibility to move pre-existent bookmarks into a folder created after them.
To keep my launcher page organized I'd like to move bookmarks in and out folders without the need to recreate them every time.
Thanks
@frasanto That's not a forum request. Moreover Vivadi works differently, your startpage is one or more bookmark folders. Either reorganize your bookmarks, or copy the ones you want duplicated into a folder which is set as speed dial.
Pesala Ambassador
@frasanto Use the Bookmarks Panel to drag and drop your bookmarks into or out of folders, or to move/delete entire folders.
