A CSS mod to move the statusbar on top.
The feature request for this function.
A big thank to sjudenim and potmeklecbohdan which helped to keep this mod alive
@Hadden89 I've done something, but you'll probably need to play with the pixels. There're also many commented areas that seem useless or “not-a-part-of-this-mod” to me (but who knows… you may have a use for them)
#header { order: -1; } .toolbar-statusbar { /*height: auto;*/ order: -1; border: none !important; } /*.toolbar-statusbar .button-toolbar > button, .page-zoom-controls .zoom-percent { background-color: transparent !important; }*/ /*.status-info { transition: none; }*/ /*.status-info.visible { font-size: var(--fontSize); height: 17px !important; margin-top: 1px !important; }*/ /* Fix color */ #browser.color-behind-tabs-off .toolbar-statusbar { background: var(--colorAccentBg); color: var(--colorAccentFg); } /* Move popup arrow */ .toolbar-statusbar .button-popup-arrow--light--above:before, .toolbar-statusbar .button-popup-arrow--light--above:after { top: -10px; bottom: unset; border-top: none; border-bottom: 10px solid var(--colorBgLight); } /* Fix popup alignment */ .toolbar-statusbar .button-popup-arrow--light--above { bottom: unset; top: 30px; } /*Fix reset zoom of few themes*/ /* Previously was inactive because of .panel-toggle, so I think it's not needed */ /*.page-zoom-controls .button-toolbar.reset-zoom .button-title { color: inherit; opacity: .7; }*/
@potmeklecbohdan
Thanks, most buttons work fine now.
The only one which don't work is the capture button which is still "hidden".
@Hadden89 Ah, correct. You need to add a
darkversion to all popup selectors with
lightpart.
A Former User
@Hadden89 Why don't you just edit the initial post?
Edit: whoops, “intl” means international.
@potmeklecbohdan Probably would be better. But sometimes I tend to keep a legacy version of the mods, unsure why as I hope most people use 2.10
@Hadden89 Git? (+Git{Hub|Lab})
If you have placed the status bar at the top, the web page actions and the image and animation settings are not displayed correctly:
Is it possible to change this so that it is displayed downwards?
sjudenim Supporters
I'm not using this mod, but I do place my status bar up top too.
I think this is the bits you will need
.button-popup { bottom: unset !important; top: 32px; border-radius: 3px; } .button-popup-arrow--above:before { bottom: unset !important; } .button-popup:before { top: -20px; bottom: unset !important; margin-left: 0 !important; transform: rotate(180deg) translateX(calc(10px - var(--popupLeftOffset))); } .button-popup-arrow--light:before { border-top-color: var(--colorBg); border-bottom-color: var(--colorBg); } .button-popup-arrow--light--above:after { border-top-color: var(--colorBgDark); border-top: 10px solid var(--colorBgDark); } .button-popup .button-popup-wrapper { height: fit-content; } .button-popup h2 { text-align: center } .button-popup-wrapper { background-color: var(--colorBgDark); } .button-toolbar>button>span+.button-title, .button-toolbar>button.button-textonly { padding-top: 2px }
Since we are using different mods you may need to adjust some margins. Some of that might not be needed but I just copied and pasted a section so you can figure out what needs to go
@sjudenim Great...this works very well...I am very grateful
Is it possible to place status bar after the location bar?
@Hadden89 I cannot confirm this. I am also using Snapshot 3.5 and I look good with the status bar at the top:
@stardepp Whoops. I forgot to update the portion of css code about the status bar. Now, of course, works
[Strange things happen being on three major versions. Back to two]
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Hadden89 Statusbar didn’t change since
3.4., shouldn’t be that big of a deal.
