Please add to Vivaldi for Android the Forever option that I have used in the “desktop” version of Vivaldi since that option was introduced years ago. Currently it seems that I have to use Firefox for Android to have history from more than ninety days ago retained. Most of my Web browser usage is usually on my portable/stationary computer, not on my handheld computer, but tonight I wanted to find something that I thought I accessed in around 2021 November while travelling so did not have my portable computer out at the time. In this case what I wanted to find was Gödel's ontological proof, which I found because I remembered the name of the author, but I remembered geographically where and when I accessed the page I wanted to find before I remembered the name of the subject of the page so, even though I found what I wanted on my own using only my human memory and the “desktop” version of Vivaldi this time, I still wanted to see if I could find this part of my Web browsing history on my handheld computer from around two years ago. I have lost things that I wanted to find by using the browsing history on my handheld computer, though, because my philosophy is that if I configure my Web browsers to remember my browsing history for ever then I do not need or mostly do not need bookmarks because I can find what I need in the browsing history. The first specific example I can think of of something I lost due to this Chromium lameness of hardwiring the history retention period at ninety days is a discussion of an ICE road vehicle with an automatic transmission getting stuck in Park so badly that the vehicle had to be hauled on a flat-deck truck to someone who thought they could repair the vehicle with the transmission problem. I found that page whilst seeking specific information about fuses in a 2006 Mercedes-Benz B200 with continuously-variable transmission whilst working on the B200. My father does not seem to believe me that the cause of the failure in the vehicle in the discussion I found whilst seeking something else is not user error and I lost the discussion from my Web browsing history due to this Chromium lameness.