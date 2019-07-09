Fantastic article! I'm so glad you've posted this! With Vivaldi being proprietary software, I had always had a slight concern in the back of my mind about what your business model is. How can you offer this browser and still afford to exist? A company that produces something as critical and privileged as, say, a web browser or antimalware software, must first and foremost be trustworthy and not have a conflict of interest. This article goes a fair way towards reassuring us, and confirms what I already understood to be true.

Regarding your links and search engines, I actually don't use many of the ones that are offered, so have removed them, but I always make use of Startpage, Duckduckgo, and Qwant. I have noticed recently that Qwant is actually giving better and more relevant results for me than Startpage, which of course simply provides anonymised G search results. Duckduckgo is normally satisfactory, but for me is never quite as good as Startpage or Qwant - but often more than adequate unless I'm after something particularly obscure or after a very in-depth set of results.

I haven't actually performed a web search with G or Bing directly in about a decade. I'm glad that my supporting ethical search engines is also supporting an ethical browser.