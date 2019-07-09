What’s Vivaldi’s business model?
-
Browsers have different sources of income. Some use your data in ad networks, push promoted content or use other invasive methods to fund their development. We don’t. Here’s how we make the money we need to keep doing what we’re doing.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
It is a very acceptable model and one of the many reasons, why I use Vivaldi
-
Folgore101
Nice article to share.
-
WildChild85
Now I feel bad for searching with google.
-
@WildChild85 said in What’s Vivaldi’s business model?:
Now I feel bad for searching with google.
I do try and use Bing. But for anything more than a generic search, it's sadly just woeful at finding relevant content. (eg, how to solve a specific technical problem. Irony is, a lot of them are MS services I'm researching, but Google does a better job of digging out the relevant MSFT page)
-
Semenov-Sherin
The same in Russian: "Бизнес-модель браузера Vivaldi"
-
Thank you! Would be nice to have a partner bookmark to 'smile.amazon.com' in addition to simply 'amazon.com'
-
Pesala Ambassador
A couple of search engines that I use fairly regularly:
-
9th
Have mentioned it to a few others, some relatives have started to use it after I mentioned it to them.
-
jamesbeardmore
Fantastic article! I'm so glad you've posted this! With Vivaldi being proprietary software, I had always had a slight concern in the back of my mind about what your business model is. How can you offer this browser and still afford to exist? A company that produces something as critical and privileged as, say, a web browser or antimalware software, must first and foremost be trustworthy and not have a conflict of interest. This article goes a fair way towards reassuring us, and confirms what I already understood to be true.
Regarding your links and search engines, I actually don't use many of the ones that are offered, so have removed them, but I always make use of Startpage, Duckduckgo, and Qwant. I have noticed recently that Qwant is actually giving better and more relevant results for me than Startpage, which of course simply provides anonymised G search results. Duckduckgo is normally satisfactory, but for me is never quite as good as Startpage or Qwant - but often more than adequate unless I'm after something particularly obscure or after a very in-depth set of results.
I haven't actually performed a web search with G or Bing directly in about a decade. I'm glad that my supporting ethical search engines is also supporting an ethical browser.
-
@extrobe: I have also noticed that with Bing the searches for content on Microsoft's sites are not as good as searches via Google for Microsoft's own site.
-
@wildchild85: I haven't searched with Google for years. I won't tell what my favorite alternative is, but it supports bangs
-
@wildchild85: No need to feel bad but if you like google results without google, you can try Startpage which returns google results without the google search engine - and keeps your data safe.
-
EmilEichhoernchen
Thanks for this very informative blog post.
You guys are really doing a great job. Thanks for all the good work for that great browser you make.
First thing I did after reading it was changing my standard search engine.
May Vivaldi get rich now
-
@emileichhoernchen said:
Thanks for this very informative blog post.
You guys are really doing a great job. Thanks for all the good work for that great browser you make.
First thing I did after reading it was changing my standard search engine.
May Vivaldi get rich now
Thank you! That's all we can ask for
-
JoelYoung Ambassador
I've been using partner search engines for quite a while now. But now I'm going to start clicking the default bookmarks on a regular basis, even though they aren't something I use. But if it helps keep V on the road, I'm all for it. And besides, something in those bookmarks might end up being useful someday.
-
Would definitely love to see more and more way to support your guys!
-
@leethray said in What’s Vivaldi’s business model?:
Would definitely love to see more and more way to support your guys!
Any suggestions? There are options like Patreon, Flattr and the PayPal button, but we have stayed away from those so far.
-
@HealingCross said in What’s Vivaldi’s business model?:
I'm getting on with Ecosia very well and turn to big G only when I'm not satisfied. I haven't used Qwant for a while now, but I still think, it's another good option.
Qwant is worth a try. I know many using it as their daily search driver, mainly in Europe though. I've tried to live with all of them for a month or more and they are all worthy of being a Google replacement. Remember that the reason you feel Google is the best may be that they know you (too) well and can present you with search results based on all the data you have handed them over the years.
-
Google is undoubtedly the best search engine for results, so I use mainly Startpage because it uses the Google engine