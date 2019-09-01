-
In recent snapshots we can load CSS mods from the settings.
Please add an option for JS too.
Could be a new experiment (JS mods need carefulness), show a big popup alert on activation and even show an icon on status bar (or panels) which advise that "mods are enabled on current vivaldi".
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Hadden89 Can just be a single checkbox for both, but agree.
Folgore101 Patron Translator
That would be very helpful, i agree.
Of course it HAS to be added, as of now it's a half-half situation which didn't change much than before, as we still have to maintain and copy over the .js mods every update. The right path is traced, we just need it to be completed.
Look forward to seeing it in the future
I'd love to see this implemented. If we've got the CSS modification support, we can get one for JS mods too. Even as an "experiment", since it's not a very mainstream feature, yet there is a noticeable "market" for it.
Ppafflick moved this topic from Themes on
The last post says 'pafflick moved this topic from Themes on 20 Sept 2022, 18:13' but where is it moved to?
I'm using CSS to centre the tab bar but the animation is gone, seems only possible with JS by adding a dynamic padding-left instead of flex align to center.
mib2berlin Soprano
@danddinh
Hi, check on top of the page, moved to feature requests.
You can add Java scripts to Vivaldi but only manually and they get wiped at the next update of Vivaldi.
Check howto:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi?page=1