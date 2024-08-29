Solved Please add tab stacks to sync
Hi,
As per title would be great if tabs sync also included how you may have organised them into stacks so these stacks can then be shown in the 'Synced Tabs' list when clicking the cloud icon.
Obviously would also require an update to the GUI to build the 'Synced Tabs' list appropriately with the way the tabs are organised in to stacks.
KR
Justin
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The Synced Tabs are now grouped into Devices, Workspaces and Tab Stacks in Vivaldi 6.9.
@jp1 said in Please add tab stacks to sync:
would be great if tabs sync also included how you may have organised them into stacks
Indeed. There are 6 machines in this household that use Vivaldi as the only installed browser. It would be great if sync could keep the same organization of tab stacks on all of them.
EDIT: If incorperating these into sync would be a big issue, I'd be satisfied if there were a way to copy them from one Vivaldi, and paste them into another. I've looked for them in .cache, but couldn't find anything I recognized as tab stacks.
