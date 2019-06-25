Vivaldi Mobile for KaiOS
-
MattSolo45
In the future, after releasing the IOS and Android versions, it would be great if Vivaldi appeared on this quite simple but quite popular system, which is KaiOS. I know that it would be a much-reduced version of Vivaldi, but access to notes or synchronization of recently visited websites even here would be useful:smiling_face_with_open_mouth_smiling_eyes: .
-
Semenov-Sherin
@MattSolo45 said in Vivaldi Mobile for KaiOS:
In the future, after releasing the IOS and Android versions
I agree, but... Most likely, it will never happen.
Apps on KaiOS are based on web and probably the only way to sync your notes is online services like Google Keep (many Google services works on KaiOS too).
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-