Deleted posts are not deleted
If i delete a post its still there (admins and I can still see them).
Thats "Big Brother". If i delete a post (of course no one has responded) i want that its really away!
Gaëlle Ambassador
@Ice007 thanks for sharing your request. I totally understand your need and looked into it myself. Unfortunately as an admin I can’t do anything. While searching for it, I landed on an old topic when nodeBB was created a couple of years ago, some users asked not to allow members to purge their own content so this feature was removed. As @Gwen-Dragon mentioned please submit a feature request or contact them via community.nodebb.org
Also please share the links here if you do so, so I’ll follow them and make sure we have them installed if they put it back.
