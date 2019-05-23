The mobile keyboard application from Vivaldi
MattSolo45
In the further development plans for vivaldi, you could enter your own keyboard for Android and IOS devices. It would be another keyboard but with options for password hints like desktop version with own clipboard, synchronization settings, full personalization, search option combined with the Vivaldi Broswer application, translator selection for example, DeepL, support for saved contacts from e-mail and more options if there is an idea for them to this keyboard. I know that now certainly no one will take care of it but in the future it is a good idea is not it?
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
