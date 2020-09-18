last edited by tam710562

What?

Initially I wanted to make vivaldi's address bar the same as other browsers, the page address can highlight the domain name by blurring other parts. But then I want more customization for color and structure.

Finally I decided to create a mod that can change any element in the site address with CSS on the elements created with JS, a layer mask covers the address field.

Demo

theme-1



theme-2



theme-3



Installation

You can learn how to install here

Mod supports 3 themes: theme-1 , theme-2 , theme-3 and you can customize your own themes with CSS

, , and you can customize your own themes with CSS To change between themes, change the line const theme = 'theme-1'; in code javascript into the theme you want. Example you want to use theme-2 , change the code to const theme = 'theme-2';

Javascript:

/* * Mask for the address bar * Written by Tam710562 * Thanks to sjudenim and LonM for bug fixes and new ideas */ window.gnoh = Object.assign(window.gnoh || {}, { encode: { html: function (rawStr) { return !rawStr ? rawStr : rawStr.replace(/[\u00A0-\u9999<>\&"'%]/gi, function (i) { return '&#' + i.charCodeAt(0) + ';'; }); } }, createElement: function (element, attribute, parent, inner) { if (typeof element === 'undefined') { return false; } var el = document.createElement(element); if (!!attribute && typeof attribute === 'object') { Object.assign(el, attribute); if (typeof attribute.text !== 'undefined') { el.textContent = attribute.text; } if (typeof attribute.html !== 'undefined') { el.innerHTML = attribute.html; } if (typeof attribute.style === 'object') { for (var css in attribute.style) { el.style[css] = attribute.style[css]; } } if (typeof attribute.events === 'object') { for (let key in attribute.events) { if (typeof attribute.events[key] === 'function') { el.addEventListener(key, attribute.events[key]); } } } for (var key in attribute) { if (key !== 'style' && key !== 'events' && key !== 'text' && key !== 'html') { if (typeof attribute[key] === 'object') { attribute[key] = JSON.stringify(attribute[key]); } el.setAttribute(key, attribute[key]); } } } if (!!inner) { if (!Array.isArray(inner)) { inner = [inner]; } for (var k = 0; k < inner.length; k++) { if (inner[k].nodeName) { el.append(inner[k]); } else { el.append(this.createElementFromHTML(inner[k])); } } } if (typeof parent === 'string') { parent = document.querySelector(parent); } if (!!parent) { parent.append(el); } return el; }, observeDOM: function (obj, callback, config) { const obs = new MutationObserver(function (mutations, observer) { if (config) { callback(mutations, observer); } else { if (mutations[0].addedNodes.length || mutations[0].removedNodes.length) { callback(mutations, observer); } } }); obs.observe(obj, config || { childList: true, subtree: true }); }, timeOut: function (callback, conditon, timeout) { setTimeout(function wait() { var result; if (!conditon) { result = document.getElementById('browser'); } else if (typeof conditon === 'string') { result = document.querySelector(conditon); } else if (typeof conditon === 'function') { result = conditon(); } else { return; } if (result) { callback(result); } else { setTimeout(wait, timeout || 300); } }, timeout || 300); }, override: function (obj, functionName, callback, conditon) { obj[functionName] = (function (_super) { return function () { var result; if (typeof conditon === 'function' && conditon.apply(this, arguments) || conditon === undefined || conditon === true) { result = _super.apply(this, arguments); } callback.apply(this, arguments); return result; }; })(obj[functionName]); }, getReactEventHandlersKey: function (element) { if (!this.reactEventHandlersKey) { if (!element) { element = document.getElementById('browser'); } else if (typeof element === 'string') { element = document.querySelector(element); } if (!element) { return; } this.reactEventHandlersKey = Object.keys(element).find(function (key) { return key.startsWith('__reactEventHandlers'); }); } return this.reactEventHandlersKey; } }); (function () { const theme = 'theme-2'; let enableDecodeURL = false; let isPrivate = false; let searchEngines = { default: undefined, defaultPrivate: undefined, engines: {} }; let extensions = {}; const themeSettings = { 'theme-1': { decodeURL: false }, 'theme-2': { decodeURL: true }, 'theme-3': { decodeURL: false }, }; const pattern = { url: { full: /(([a-z-]+):(?!\/\/))?(([^\/]+):\/\/)?(([^\/?#:]+)(:([^\/?#]*))?)?(\/[^?#]*)?(\?[^#]*)?(#(.*))?/i, path: /\/([^/]*)/gi, search: /[?&]([^=&]+)?(=([^&]*))?/gi, host: { hostSub: { topLevel1: /((.*)\.)?([^.]+\.[a-z]{2,4})$/i, topLevel2: /((.*)\.)?([^.]+\.[a-z]{2,3}\.[a-z]{2})$/i, }, ipv4: /^(?=\d+\.\d+\.\d+\.\d+$)(?:(?:25[0-5]|2[0-4][0-9]|1[0-9]{2}|[1-9][0-9]|[0-9])\.?){4}$/i, extensions: undefined } }, searchEngines: undefined }; function setSettings(theme, addressfieldMaskEl, addressfieldEl) { if (theme && typeof theme === 'string') { if (themeSettings[theme]) { enableDecodeURL = themeSettings[theme].decodeURL; } addressfieldMaskEl.classList.add(theme); addressfieldEl.classList.add(theme); } } function urlConvertEncodeHTML(urlConvert) { Object.keys(urlConvert).forEach(function (key) { urlConvert[key + 'HTML'] = gnoh.encode.html(urlConvert[key]); }); return urlConvert; } function changeValue(addressfieldMaskEl, addressfieldEl, isChange) { if (addressfieldMaskEl.dataset.value !== addressfieldEl.value || isChange === true) { addressfieldMaskEl.dataset.value = addressfieldEl.value; addressfieldMaskEl.innerHTML = getURLColorEl(addressfieldEl.value); } } function createPatternSearchEngines(searchEngineCollection) { searchEngines = { default: undefined, defaultPrivate: undefined, engines: {} }; pattern.searchEngines = undefined; const engines = searchEngineCollection.engines.filter(e => e.removed !== true); if (engines.length > 0) { const regKeywords = []; engines.forEach(function (engine) { searchEngines.engines[engine.keyword] = engine; searchEngines.engines[engine.keyword].keywordHTML = gnoh.encode.html(engine.keyword); searchEngines.engines[engine.keyword].nameHTML = gnoh.encode.html(engine.name); regKeywords.push(engine.keyword.replace(/[-/\\^$*+?.()|[\]{}]/g, '\\$&')); if (engine.id === searchEngineCollection.default) { searchEngines.default = searchEngines.engines[engine.keyword]; } if (engine.id === searchEngineCollection.defaultPrivate) { searchEngines.defaultPrivate = searchEngines.engines[engine.keyword]; } }); pattern.searchEngines = new RegExp('^(' + regKeywords.join('|') + ')\\s(.*)', 'i'); } } function createPatternExtensions(extensionCollection, callback) { extensions = {}; pattern.url.host.extensions = undefined; extensionCollection = extensionCollection.filter(e => e.enabled === true); if (extensionCollection.length > 0) { const regKeywords = []; extensionCollection.forEach(function (extension) { extensions[extension.id] = extension; extensions[extension.id].nameHTML = gnoh.encode.html(extension.name); regKeywords.push(extension.id); }); pattern.url.host.extensions = new RegExp('^(?=[a-z]{32})(?:(' + regKeywords.join('|') + '))$', 'i'); } if (typeof callback === 'function') { callback(); } } function updatePatternExtensions(callback) { chrome.management.getAll(function (extensionCollection) { createPatternExtensions(extensionCollection, callback); }); } chrome.storage.local.get({ 'SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION': { engines: [] } }, function (res) { createPatternSearchEngines(res.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION); }); updatePatternExtensions(); function createMask(addressfieldEl, addressfieldParentEl) { addressfieldParentEl = addressfieldParentEl || addressfieldEl.parentElement; const addressfieldMaskEl = gnoh.createElement('div', { class: addressfieldEl.className, placeholder: addressfieldEl.placeholder }, addressfieldParentEl); addressfieldMaskEl.classList.add('addressfield-mask'); setSettings(theme, addressfieldMaskEl, addressfieldEl); changeValue(addressfieldMaskEl, addressfieldEl); chrome.storage.local.onChanged.addListener(function (changes, namespace) { if (changes.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION) { createPatternSearchEngines(changes.SEARCH_ENGINE_COLLECTION.newValue); changeValue(addressfieldMaskEl, addressfieldEl, true); } }); ['onEnabled', 'onDisabled', 'onInstalled', 'onUninstalled'].forEach(function (event) { chrome.management[event].addListener(function () { updatePatternExtensions(function () { changeValue(addressfieldMaskEl, addressfieldEl, true); }); }); }); gnoh.observeDOM(addressfieldEl, function (mutations, observer) { if (mutations[0].attributeName === 'value') { changeValue(addressfieldMaskEl, mutations[0].target); } }, { attributes: true }); } function getURLColorEl(url) { const arr = pattern.url.full.exec(url); if (arr) { const urlConvert = urlConvertEncodeHTML({ protocolSubFull: arr[1], protocolSub: arr[2], protocolFull: arr[3], protocol: arr[4], hostFull: arr[5], host: arr[6], postFull: arr[7], post: arr[8], path: arr[9], search: arr[10], hashFull: arr[11], hash: arr[12], }); return [ typeof urlConvert.protocolSub !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="protocol-sub" data-protocol-sub="' + urlConvert.protocolSubHTML + '">' + urlConvert.protocolSubHTML + '</div>' : '', typeof urlConvert.protocol !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="protocol" data-protocol="' + urlConvert.protocolHTML + '">' + urlConvert.protocolHTML + '</div>' : '', typeof urlConvert.hostFull !== 'undefined' ? [ '<div class="host-full" data-host-full="' + urlConvert.hostFullHTML + '">', typeof urlConvert.host !== 'undefined' ? getURLHostEl(urlConvert.host, urlConvert) : '', typeof urlConvert.postFull !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="post" data-post="' + urlConvert.postHTML + '">' + urlConvert.postHTML + '</div>' : '', '</div>' ].join('') : '', (typeof urlConvert.path !== 'undefined' || typeof urlConvert.search !== 'undefined' || typeof urlConvert.hashFull !== 'undefined') ? [ '<div class="path-full">', urlConvert.path === '/' ? '<div class="path" data-path="/"></div>' : typeof urlConvert.path !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="path" data-path="' + urlConvert.pathHTML + '">' + getURLPathEl(urlConvert.path) + '</div>' : '', urlConvert.search === '?' ? '<div class="search" data-search="?"></div>' : typeof urlConvert.search !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="search" data-search="' + urlConvert.searchHTML + '">' + getURLSearchEl(urlConvert.search) + '</div>' : '', typeof urlConvert.hashFull !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="hash" data-hash="' + urlConvert.hashFullHTML + '">' + (enableDecodeURL === true ? decodeURIComponent(urlConvert.hashHTML) : urlConvert.hashHTML) + '</div>' : '', '</div>' ].join('') : '', ].join(''); } else { return url || ''; } } function getURLHostEl(host, urlConvert) { if (host.match(pattern.url.host.hostSub.topLevel2)) { let hostSubHTML, hostMainHTML; return host.replace(pattern.url.host.hostSub.topLevel2, function (match, hostSubFull, hostSub, hostMain) { hostSubHTML = gnoh.encode.html(hostSub); hostMainHTML = gnoh.encode.html(hostMain); return [ '<div class="host with-sub" data-host="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '">', typeof hostSub !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="host-sub" data-host-sub="' + hostSubHTML + '">' + hostSubHTML + '</div>' : '', typeof hostMain !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="host-main" data-host-main="' + hostMainHTML + '">' + hostMainHTML + '</div>' : '', '</div>' ].join(''); }); } else if (host.match(pattern.url.host.hostSub.topLevel1)) { let hostSubHTML, hostMainHTML; return host.replace(pattern.url.host.hostSub.topLevel1, function (match, hostSubFull, hostSub, hostMain) { hostSubHTML = gnoh.encode.html(hostSub); hostMainHTML = gnoh.encode.html(hostMain); return [ '<div class="host with-sub" data-host="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '">', typeof hostSub !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="host-sub" data-host-sub="' + hostSubHTML + '">' + hostSubHTML + '</div>' : '', typeof hostMain !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="host-main" data-host-main="' + hostMainHTML + '">' + hostMainHTML + '</div>' : '', '</div>' ].join(''); }); } else if (pattern.searchEngines && host.match(pattern.searchEngines)) { let searchQueryHTML; return host.replace(pattern.searchEngines, function (match, searchNickname, searchQuery) { searchQueryHTML = gnoh.encode.html(searchQuery); return [ '<div class="search-engine with-nickname">', typeof searchNickname !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="search-nickname" data-search-nickname="' + searchEngines.engines[searchNickname].keywordHTML + '" data-search-name="' + searchEngines.engines[searchNickname].nameHTML + '">' + searchEngines.engines[searchNickname].keywordHTML + '</div>' : '', typeof searchQuery !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="search-query" data-search-query="' + searchQueryHTML + '">' + (enableDecodeURL === true ? decodeURIComponent(searchQueryHTML) : searchQueryHTML) + '</div>' : '', '</div>' ].join(''); }); } else if (typeof urlConvert.protocol !== 'chrome-extension' && pattern.url.host.extensions && host.match(pattern.url.host.extensions)) { return '<div class="host extension" data-host="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '"><div class="host-extension" data-host-extension="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '" data-host-extension-name="' + extensions[host].nameHTML + '">' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '</div></div>'; } else if (host.match(pattern.url.host.ipv4)) { return '<div class="host ipv4" data-host="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '"><div class="host-main" data-host-main="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '">' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '</div></div>'; } else if (typeof urlConvert.protocolSub !== 'undefined' || typeof urlConvert.protocol !== 'undefined') { return '<div class="host other" data-host="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '"><div class="host-other" data-host-other="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '">' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '</div></div>'; } else { const searchDefault = isPrivate ? searchEngines.defaultPrivate : searchEngines.default; return '<div class="search-engine default" data-search-nickname-default="' + searchDefault.keywordHTML + '" data-search-name-default="' + searchDefault.nameHTML + '"><div class="search-query" data-search-query="' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '">' + urlConvert.hostHTML + '</div></div>'; } } function getURLPathEl(path) { let pathItemHTML; return path.replace(pattern.url.path, function (match, pathItem) { pathItemHTML = gnoh.encode.html(pathItem); return (typeof match !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="path-item" data-path-item="' + pathItemHTML + '">' + (enableDecodeURL === true ? decodeURIComponent(pathItemHTML) : pathItemHTML) + '</div>' : ''); }); } function getURLSearchEl(search) { let keyHTML, valueHTML; return search.replace(pattern.url.search, function (match, key, valueFull, value) { keyHTML = gnoh.encode.html(key); valueHTML = gnoh.encode.html(value); return [ '<div class="search-item">', typeof key !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="search-key" data-search-key="' + keyHTML + '">' + (enableDecodeURL === true ? decodeURIComponent(keyHTML) : keyHTML) + '</div>' : '', typeof valueFull !== 'undefined' ? '<div class="search-value" data-search-value="' + valueHTML + '">' + (enableDecodeURL === true ? decodeURIComponent(valueHTML) : valueHTML) + '</div>' : '', '</div>' ].join(''); }); } gnoh.timeOut(function (addressfieldEl) { isPrivate = document.getElementById('browser').classList.contains('private'); createMask(addressfieldEl); gnoh.override(HTMLElement.prototype, 'appendChild', function (element) { var key = gnoh.getReactEventHandlersKey(this); if (this[key] && this[key].className && this[key].className.indexOf('UrlField') > -1 && element[key] && element[key].className.indexOf('url vivaldi-addressfield') > -1) { createMask(element, this); } }); }, 'input.url.vivaldi-addressfield'); })();

CSS:

/* * Mask for the address bar * Written by Tam710562 * Thanks to sjudenim and LonM for bug fixes and new ideas */ #browser .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .UrlFragment-Wrapper { display: none; opacity: 0; } #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper:hover input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield:not(:focus) ~ .UrlFragment-Wrapper { display: block; opacity: 1; } .UrlBar-UrlObfuscationWarning { display: none; } .UrlField .UrlBar-UrlField.addressfield-mask { cursor: text; padding: 0; padding-left: 6px; width: 100%; height: 22px; line-height: normal; background-color: transparent; border: 0; box-shadow: none; position: absolute; top: 0px; left: 0px; right: 0px; bottom: 0px; display: flex; align-items: center; overflow: hidden; z-index: -1; opacity: 1; } .addressfield-mask:empty:before { content: attr(placeholder); opacity: 0.45; } .addressfield-mask div, .addressfield-mask div:after, .addressfield-mask div:before { display: inline-flex; position: relative; white-space: pre; height: 100%; align-items: center; } .UrlField input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield:not([value=""]) { opacity: 0; } .UrlBar-AddressField .UrlField:not(:focus-within) { position: relative; } #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper:hover .addressfield-mask, #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield:focus ~ .addressfield-mask, #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield:first-child:nth-last-child(4) ~ .addressfield-mask { display: none; } /* #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper:hover input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield, */ #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield:focus, #browser:not(.isblurred) .UrlBar-AddressField > .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper input.UrlBar-UrlField.vivaldi-addressfield:first-child:nth-last-child(4) { opacity: 1; } /* Theme 1 */ .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub, .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol, .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol:after, .theme-1.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub, .theme-1.addressfield-mask .post, .theme-1.addressfield-mask .path-full { /* color: var(--colorFgFadedMore); */ /* color: graytext; */ color: var(--colorFg); opacity: 0.7; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .host { color: var(--colorFg); } .UrlBar-AddressField > .secure + .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol, .UrlBar-AddressField > .certified + .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol { color: #46c235; opacity: 1; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol[data-protocol="vivaldi"] { color: var(--colorHighlightBg); opacity: 1; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub:after { content: ':'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol:after { content: '://'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub:after { content: '.'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname:after { content: ' '; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .post:before { content: ':'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .path:before, .theme-1.addressfield-mask .path .path-item:not(:first-child):before { content: '/'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .search:before { content: '?'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .search .search-item:not(:first-child):before { content: '&'; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-value:before { content: '='; } .theme-1.addressfield-mask .hash:before { content: '#'; } .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub, .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol, .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol:after, .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub, .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .post, .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .path-full, .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .host { color: var(--colorBgIntense); } .private .theme-1.addressfield-mask .protocol[data-protocol="vivaldi"] { color: var(--colorHighlightBg); } /* Theme 2 */ .theme-2.addressfield-mask .path-full > div:not(:empty):before { content: ''; height: 12px; position: absolute; left: -6px; top: 50%; margin-top: -6px; border-left: 1px solid var(--colorFg); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .path-full > div:not(:empty) { margin-left: 6px; } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .protocol, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .host, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-query:not(:empty), .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine.default:before, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .post:not(:empty), .theme-2.addressfield-mask .path-item:not(:empty), .theme-2.addressfield-mask .hash { background-color: var(--colorFg); color: var(--colorBgIntense); margin-right: 5px; padding-left: 3px; padding-right: 3px; border-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search .search-item { margin-right: 5px; } .UrlBar-AddressField > .secure + .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .theme-2.addressfield-mask .protocol, .UrlBar-AddressField > .certified + .UrlBar-UrlFieldWrapper .theme-2.addressfield-mask .protocol { color: #46c235; background-color: rgba(85, 204, 68, 0.2); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .host, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine.default:before { background-color: var(--colorAccentBg); color: var(--colorAccentFg); font-weight: 700; } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub { opacity: 0.7; } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub:after { content: '.'; } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .host .host-extension, .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname { text-indent: -9999px; } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .host .host-extension:after { text-indent: 0; content: attr(data-host-extension-name); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname:after { text-indent: 0; content: attr(data-search-name); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine.default:before { content: attr(data-search-name-default); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-key { background-color: var(--colorAccentBgDarker); color: var(--colorAccentFg); padding-left: 3px; padding-right: 3px; border-top-left-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); border-bottom-left-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-key:last-child { border-top-right-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); border-bottom-right-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-value { background-color: var(--colorFg); color: var(--colorBgIntense); padding-left: 3px; padding-right: 3px; border-top-right-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); border-bottom-right-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); } .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-value:first-child { border-top-left-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); border-bottom-left-radius: var(--radiusRoundedLess); } .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .path-full > div:not(:empty):before { background-color: var(--colorBgIntense); } .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub, .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .protocol, .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname, .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-query:not(:empty), .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .post:not(:empty), .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .path-item:not(:empty), .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .hash, .private .theme-2.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-value { background-color: var(--colorBgIntense); color: var(--colorFgIntense); } /* Theme 3 */ .theme-3.addressfield-mask { justify-content: center; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub, .theme-3.addressfield-mask .protocol, .theme-3.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub, .theme-3.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname, .theme-3.addressfield-mask .post { opacity: 0.7; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .protocol:not([data-protocol="file"]):not([data-protocol="vivaldi"]):not([data-protocol="chrome"]):not([data-protocol="chrome-extension"]), .theme-3.addressfield-mask .path-full { display: none; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .host .host-extension, .theme-3.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname { text-indent: -9999px; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .host .host-extension:after { text-indent: 0; content: attr(data-host-extension-name); } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .search-engine .search-nickname:after { text-indent: 0; content: attr(data-search-name); margin-right: 5px; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .protocol-sub:after { content: ':'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .protocol:not([data-protocol="file"]):after { content: '://'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .host .host-sub:after { content: '.'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .post:before { content: ':'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .path:before, .theme-3.addressfield-mask .path .path-item:not(:first-child):before { content: '/'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .search:before { content: '?'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .search .search-item:not(:first-child):before { content: '&'; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .search .search-item .search-value:before { content: '='; } .theme-3.addressfield-mask .hash:before { content: '#'; } input.theme-3.url { text-align: center; }

Diagram of render classes:

.addressfield-mask ├── .protocol-sub[data-protocol-sub] ├── .protocol[data-protocol] ├── .host-full[data-host-full] │ ├── .host[data-host]┌── .with-sub │ │ │ ├── .host-sub[data-host-sub] │ │ │ └── .host-main[data-host-main] │ │ ├── .extension │ │ │ └── .host-extension[data-host-extension][data-host-extension-name] │ │ ├── .ipv4 │ │ │ └── .host-main[data-host-main] │ │ └── .other │ │ └── .host-other[data-host-other] │ ├── .post[data-post] │ └── .search-engine ┌── .with-nickname │ │ ├── .search-nickname[data-search-nickname][data-search-name] │ │ └── .search-query[data-search-query] │ └── .default[data-search-nickname-default][data-search-name-default] │ └── .search-query[data-search-query] └── .path-full ├── .path[data-path] │ └── .path-item[data-path-item] ├── .search[data-search] │ └── .search-item │ ├── .search-key[data-search-key] │ └── .search-value[data-search-value] └── .hash[data-hash]

Changelog

23/05/2019

Create the first version.

21/07/2019

Fix the error for Vivaldi Snapshot 2.7.1609.4

Add theme class to addressfield input to align with theme

Add extension name for url of chrome-extension

13/08/2019

Fix the error for Vivaldi Snapshot 2.7.1628.12

02/09/2019

Fix the error for Vivaldi Snapshot 2.8.1650.3

05/09/2019

Fix crashed browser in some cases when the address bar contains % character

16/09/2020

Fix the error for Vivaldi Snapshot 3.4.2038.4

18/09/2020