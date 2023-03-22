Sessions
I'd like ability to save and load sessions.
And also export & import them to file... or even sync?
My mobile browser tends to reach 50-60 open tabs because I cannot save tabs with their history to bookmarks "just like that".
Moreover - if I could save only selected tabs it would be a total breakthrough!
ozoratsubasa Moderator
Session is a feature that I can't imagine to live without it, even for a mobile version.
Yeah, this is a feature I miss a lot on mobile. It is so convenient when working on projects.
It just leaves us with "Sync tabs" for that much...
Session management on mobile is a feature I've been wanting in a mobile browser for years, and really gives Vivaldi a chance to stand out amongst the myriad of others. Amazing bonus if it can be synced with desktop.
PLEASE give us Save Session on Android. It's torture without it.
spaztastical
still waiting
Yep I just put three hours into configuring a tab-stacked guitar playlist session, and I just realized I can't save a backup of it on Android.
that would be awesome, thanks!
Would like this. I keep tabs open for this exact reason and eventually it becomes a nightmare. Even a simple export to CSV feature that stores URLs and titles would be nice. This way I can search through the titles as well