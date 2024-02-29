I use an extension, called "stylish" and a plugin (style) called "black web"

This extension, also allows you to 'exclude' sites using regex for example:

https?://(?!forum.xda-developers.com|maps.google.com|www.target.com|www.bestbuy.com).*

I do these other sites, since they do not display certain parts properly (IE: the background is actually an IMAGE, so if the IMAGE is actually WHITE, and the font is WHITE, you can't read it).

Also, I set up ctrl + shift + u to toggle it on / off via the advanced extensions section and set a keyboard shortcut for it. So, if you do happen to land on a page, that's arleady a 'dark' mode page, you can toggle it off, and add that URL later at the end. The REGEX is "pipe delimited", (not comma). And you would actually select:

URLS matching with regexp

The http?://(?! <--- exclam = NOT, so in other words, do NOT theme / change this list of pages

Thought I would impart that until maybe the desktop version gets this option (since the mobile one already does). Though, I do like stylish, as it gives me more control over which sites (unless the vivaldi team, adds this type of regex option).

G