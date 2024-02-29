Solved Global dark mode with invert filter?
Using invert filter for dark mode at some pages is great. But can we do it so it's applied globally for pages with light backgrounds and keep pages with dark mode untouched?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The Dark Mode can be enabled globally in the Appearance settings in Vivaldi 6.6 (without changing the appearance of websites that already have dark themes).
gonestefan
@sneaky4oe
+1 for something like this
would also be cool if invert mode was customizable - can choose background/text colors
garfield1022
I use an extension, called "stylish" and a plugin (style) called "black web"
This extension, also allows you to 'exclude' sites using regex for example:
https?://(?!forum.xda-developers.com|maps.google.com|www.target.com|www.bestbuy.com).*
I do these other sites, since they do not display certain parts properly (IE: the background is actually an IMAGE, so if the IMAGE is actually WHITE, and the font is WHITE, you can't read it).
Also, I set up ctrl + shift + u to toggle it on / off via the advanced extensions section and set a keyboard shortcut for it. So, if you do happen to land on a page, that's arleady a 'dark' mode page, you can toggle it off, and add that URL later at the end. The REGEX is "pipe delimited", (not comma). And you would actually select:
URLS matching with regexp
The http?://(?! <--- exclam = NOT, so in other words, do NOT theme / change this list of pages
Thought I would impart that until maybe the desktop version gets this option (since the mobile one already does). Though, I do like stylish, as it gives me more control over which sites (unless the vivaldi team, adds this type of regex option).
stardepp Translator
garfield1022
While true, is there a keyboard shortcut to toggle this on/off?
It too, has an issue rending pages properly (just like stylish), and the integrated one, does not have a means to regex pages that do not properly render
Example, turn it on, and go to www.autozone.com
You will note that some of the background seems to potentially be an actual IMAGE rather than simply an html background = white, thus making some parts difficult to read.
Hence, setting up a means to exclude certain sites, would be beneficial.
That way, too - you're not clicking clicking clicking, to enable / disable each and every time, you have to go between good properly rendered pages, and ones that are set up like the URL above.
G
stardepp Translator
@garfield1022 No, there is not yet, but there is a feature request for it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/64353/keyboard-shortcuts-for-page-actions
Try out this flag
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-dark
@garfield1022 You can create a command chain for it and use any code you like and assign a keyboard shortcut. There are userscripts around which invert but omit images, I’m using one myself.
mouravieffantiableism
Opera GX has a dark mode now built in; all you need to do is right click and select it. Easy to turn it off too. I wish Vivaldi and Chrome had this.
mouravieffantiableism
@luetage How do you do this? (Userscripts, command chains.)
pafflick Vivaldi Team
