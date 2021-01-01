Yes, please! I would like to see a draggable scroll bar in Vivaldi Android. Sleipnir has it, Opera I heard has it, Samsung Internet has it as well. The best implementation is Sleipnir though since you can drag anywhere on the right side and it takes you there and you can keep dragging to scroll (similar to Windows).

Of course, this is to be a setting as perhaps not everyone wants this.

This is very important for quick navigation as it's tedious swiping up or down on long pages.