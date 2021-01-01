Quick scrolling capabilities / Scrollbar
I'd like to be able to quickly access top/bottom of the webpage.
As I remember the old Opera Mini had some kind of floating buttons.
New Opera Mini has some big slider.
I have no idea what kind of implementation would be the best one, but generally this kind of feature is IMO really useful.
(mod edit: title)
pauloaguia Translator
Home and End keys...?
pauloaguia Translator
I also just found out that there are Quick commands to go to top and bottom of page. Maybe a matter of assigning them some
gesture orkey combination, if you want?
there are already also mouse gestures to do so, Scroll page to Top/Bottom, I guess the gestures will be even in mobile
pauloaguia Translator
And, once again, I only just noticed that this is under the Mobile Feature Requests... (the references to Opera Mini should have been the hint but noo... apparently I wasn't paying even that much attention)
Nevermind my previous comments then.
Yes, please! I would like to see a draggable scroll bar in Vivaldi Android. Sleipnir has it, Opera I heard has it, Samsung Internet has it as well. The best implementation is Sleipnir though since you can drag anywhere on the right side and it takes you there and you can keep dragging to scroll (similar to Windows).
Of course, this is to be a setting as perhaps not everyone wants this.
This is very important for quick navigation as it's tedious swiping up or down on long pages.
Vivaldi, why dont u wanna release a scrollbar?
R u kidding us?
C'mon guys, would you please consider implementing a fast scroll bar in the tab view windows? It's really a pain if you have hundreds of tab open to scroll from the first to the last tab