Add stack to bookmarks with a specific name
Can you make an "Enter a name" popup when clicking on "Add stack to bookmark" ? I find it bizarre to have to go in the bookmarks section change the stack name from "stack" to something else afterward.
Gaëlle Ambassador
Great input thanks for sharing it.
@Kaosce Hi,
If you turn on tab stack re-naming in settings, then you can double-click a stack to name it, and after saving it will be in a folder with that name.
Hopefully that helps as a workaround.
Second this. My bookmarks is full of "Stack" named folders. How come it's not possible to name it at the right moment of stack being bookmarked?
Pesala Ambassador
@kallon Bookmarking a tab stack is not very helpful, to be honest. When the bookmark folder is reopened later, the tabs are not stacked.
To save a tab stack, select the tabs, and save the selected tabs as a session with whatever name you wish. Then reopen the session when you need the tab stack again.
@Pesala Turning a stack into a bookmark folder is still useful, the folder keeps the related tabs nicely together. I've done this when I was researching something and had all the tabs in a stack. I will probably not need to open all the tabs again at once, but I like to have them organized in their own folder in the bookmarks.