Open new link outside of tab stack
I want to be able to break out of tab stacks when opening links.
Here are the current options to open a link:
- [in same tab]
- New Tab
- New Background Tab
- New Window
- New Private Window
These are sufficient for normal browsing, but when I'm in a tab stack (especially when the stack is tiled!), I want the option to open the link outside the stack.
Proposed new options to open link:
- Outside of Tab Stack (from a stacked tab) (I really only care about this one)
This should also include a new default keyboard shortcut (ctrl + alt + click, or alt + middle click)
- Bonus Outside of Tiles, in same Stack (from a tiled AND stacked tab)
- Double Bonus In a New Tile (from tiled and NOT stacked tab)
@terrdavis Hello terrdavis,
you can actually go into the settings and uncheck the following "Open Tabs in Current Tab Stack" and one of your dreams will come true
I have that setting marked, and I generally love it. However ... sometimes I want to open a new tab in a new stack - it'd be nice to have those options if you had that option enabled, e.g.
- open in new tab
- open in new background tab
- open in new tab stack new
- open in new background tab stack new
- open link
- open in new window
- open in new private window
Pesala Ambassador
@algy Currently, you can still work around this by assigning a mouse gesture to “Open Link in Background Tab (Over a Link)”.
I reported it as a bug, but hopefully they will give users another way to do this before fixing the bug.
Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
