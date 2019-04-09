Ability to change web panel home URL without having to create a new web panel
Use case: Every once in a while, you want to change the starting page on a website that you go to, e.g. if you use a web panel for an audio streaming platform and you want to listen to a different person's albums every few weeks. In such a situation, it's inconvenient to have to create a new web panel each time if you have the habit of adjusting web panels to exactly the correct width that you want (e.g. I adjust my web panels to the minimum width such that they do not have a horizontal scroll bar).
Great request, thanks for sharing it.
Please add this! Web panels are amazing, and are hands-down Vivaldi's best and most unique feature... but they're missing so much basic functionality even now. I'd really, really like to see their development (and full implementation) prioritized much higher in future updates.
+1 you got my vote
This would be really nice to have. Now the only way is to delete and re-create a new panel
How hard would this be? I think this is a very good feature as I have just recently had to change more than a few because a vendor changed their web site. Please implement ability to modify URL of panel. Thank you!
particulary important also just to fast edit an url of a bookmark if you have the bookmarks panel open like me on the side all the time.
Yeah, for me it would be really useful as well. For example, my Messenger is opening on a specific conversation each time, and I wanna change it.
Another use case: a spreadsheet which you need to open on a specific tab. When adding new tabs to it, constantly recreating web panels and adjusting them becomes a pain.
Edit: is this thing dead? It's been more than three years.
Hi,
This would help in the meantime.
@Zalex108 said in Ability to change web panel home URL without having to create a new web panel:
By chance, do you know if it's possible to add a url bar to the web panel header(so you can change the address in the webpanel)?