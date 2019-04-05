forwarding emails
can I forward my emails to another email account like Google?
KSB Ambassador
Bumping this as I was going to ask the same question.
Vivaldi webmail obviously has a long way to go.. I could see a lot of ppl wanting to make use of the extra email address but wanting to handle their emails in gmail. I was hoping to be able to set up a rule to receive all my email in gmail. I can send emails from vivaldi mail in gmail, but will not receive that way.
greybeard Ambassador
Yes, as "Forwarding" is possible.
Has worked for me.
If you forward as attachment you can compose first then the letter is forwarded as an attachment to your message.
If you want to "Redirect" all your V-emails to another account that is a completely different matter. You may have to wait for M3.
@greybeard I think what we are discussing here is that
One sets up a filter + forwarding email address. And automatically all mails matching the filter get forwarded to another e-mail account (ideally owned by the vivaldi email user).
greybeard Ambassador
@donraj Ohh. OK, my misunderstanding.
Hello V.community, wondering if there is any new update on this query: Is it possible to forward all emails received in vivaldi to another account i like ?
Do you need to? I know several webmail services (at least Gmail and Yahoo) that will read mail from other services - check to see if that is an option on the account you want to read them in.
@sgunhouse thats a good idea, thanks. i need to check if aol provides that service.
@sgunhouse but what if I receive some mails that I want to forward to another one, but not all?
Of course, I can get all mails from
@Vivaldi.netfrom Gmail or another service, and THEN forward those some specific ones to yet another account, but here I'd get redundant emails (which I shall need to delete afterwards) to further process just a few. Inefficient.
In fact, this is what took me to this topic. I wanted to filter some mails that I'd like to forward to my daughter's account, but I'll have to configure this through a Gmail account of mine.
I also would like to auto forward all emails received or filtered emails based on a criteria to another service like GMail.
edwardp Ambassador
@peradeux said in forwarding emails:
I also would like to auto forward all emails received or filtered emails based on a criteria to another service like GMail.
Filters can be set by logging into the Webmail interface - if one has access to Webmail and one of the Filter Actions is Redirect Message To. If you would like to keep a copy of a forwarded e-mail, another Filter option is Send Message Copy To.