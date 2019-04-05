@sgunhouse but what if I receive some mails that I want to forward to another one, but not all?

Of course, I can get all mails from @Vivaldi.net from Gmail or another service, and THEN forward those some specific ones to yet another account, but here I'd get redundant emails (which I shall need to delete afterwards) to further process just a few. Inefficient.

In fact, this is what took me to this topic. I wanted to filter some mails that I'd like to forward to my daughter's account, but I'll have to configure this through a Gmail account of mine.