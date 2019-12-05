I was astounded when I didn't find this in the requests, because it's a feature I'm using almost daily on Android. It's needed because some sites/services don't give you the same functionality on mobile compared to desktop. A prime example is Doodle, which wants to force you to use their horrendous app instead of just a browser when you try to use it on mobile.

Most mobile browser do feature an option to request the desktop site, but the problem is it works unreliably at best. This feature requests asks to put special emphasis on forcing the desktop version by all means possible. Be it by faking the user agent, faking the screen dimensions, whatever is necessary. The end result must be the desktop version of the site. So please don't do some lame "we feature this too" attempt at implementation.

Thanks devs ^^