I think a Vivaldi update which is security related should be made silent and automatically without user interaction. Otherwise a user would run quickly into security issues on older Chromium code.

Code changes always have a potential for breaking things, and that's why almost all commercial software goes through alpha-beta version testing before 'release' - but even then, there's no guarantee something won't break when exposed to full general usage. This is no less true of chromium code security changes. That means any update to my software presents a finite (though not necessarily large) risk of breaking my systems, whether or not the update is security-related. This matters to me, since the time-cost of analyzing and repairing the consequences of breakage (along with the concurrent loss--of-use) rests squarely on me.

As a result, and based on many years of hard experience, I strongly prefer to control my system configuration at all times, withholding any updates until I have personally checked out both the need for and the nature of the update, as well as the reliability record of the update after it's already in the hands of 'early adopters'. For security updates, that vetting process includes my review of the threat itself (via CVE number, etc) to determine whether, in my sole judgment, the particular threat/exploit/vulnerability constitutes a practical, real-world threat to my systems and how they're used. Depending on what I determine and the immediate usage needs for my systems, I may update at once or I may defer updates for varying periods of time, depending on my own evaluation of the tradeoffs.

If automatic updating were ever to be incorporated into Vivaldi, it must be an option alongside the choice of only being notified. If it isn't made optional, I will attempt to make it so by whatever means is required (blocking, removal of updater, firewalling, etc, etc). Maintaining configuration control of a system is simply sound operating practice (though certainly not universally done), and I personally will not allow software on my systems that doesn't permit me to control the updating process (including my OS).