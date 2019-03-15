Need Auto-Update option in Vivaldi
Almost every other browser that I've used so far, like Chrome, Firefox, Opera and Brave, update automatically without bothering the user. However, Vivaldi always prompts whenever there is an update, and the updates have become more frequent nowadays. It would be really more convenient if Vivaldi auto-updates in the background just like other browsers without needing any user intervention.
As long as auto-updating is made and kept optional, I would have no problem with such a feature in VIvaldi... as long as it's kept in mind that many users (myself included) want NO auto-updates other than AV signatures on systems they operate. I want manual control of whatever gets updated and when, in order to maintain solid configuration control of my systems. I will update manually at a point in time after notification when I'm satisfied the update is sufficiently reliable and the systems/users have a time-window allowing the usage disruption. Consequently, auto-updating should always be optional if it's included in software.
@ajpal2002 At present, it is the policy of Vivaldi that the browser should never update without the specific knowledge and permission of the user. This policy could be reviewed in the future, but at present silent updates won't be considered. The developers understand that some users don't want to be "bothered" with giving permission for an update, but it's a key philosophical point to keep users in control.
steveshank
You could have an update announcement within Vivaldi giving 3 options:
- Update Now
- Remind me in a week if needed
- Do not remind me again
The current policy of a notification usually on reboot, seems needlessly cumbersome.
On the other hand, perhaps you just don't want people using Vivaldi who are bothered by manually updating.
@steveshank said in Need Auto-Update option in Vivaldi:
On the other hand, perhaps you just don't want people using Vivaldi who are bothered by manually updating.
More like: Vivaldi is about user control, and is not overly concerned that allowing users to control the permission to update will necessarily drive them away. If the browser is good enough, seeing an occasional update notice should not cause users to flee.
A parallel to this: I have an image management app that I like better than others. When there is a new version, it tells me so every time I open it. Sometimes I get the new version, and sometimes not. But it never fails to notify me, on opening, that a new version is out there. Understand, I can't press a button and accept the update like in Vivaldi. I have to go to the provider's website, navigate through options, download the update and install it. I pretty much would rather not jump through all of these hoops. But I've been unable to find an image manager I like as well, so it continues to be my default. I don't even go to their forum and tell them they ought to change their practices. If I did, there's no one there to have a meaningful two-way conversation with me. Yet, I keep using the app, as it is my favorite.
I think it is Vivaldi's hope to be good enough that allowing users to control and be responsible for their own software won't actually drive them away.
@Gwen-Dragon I don't like the approach, even if I can understand the legit purpose.
I prefer to revise any single update, both on snapshot and on stable.
We have a request for such options
@Gwen-Dragon said in Need Auto-Update option in Vivaldi:
I think a Vivaldi update which is security related should be made silent and automatically without user interaction. Otherwise a user would run quickly into security issues on older Chromium code.
Code changes always have a potential for breaking things, and that's why almost all commercial software goes through alpha-beta version testing before 'release' - but even then, there's no guarantee something won't break when exposed to full general usage. This is no less true of chromium code security changes. That means any update to my software presents a finite (though not necessarily large) risk of breaking my systems, whether or not the update is security-related. This matters to me, since the time-cost of analyzing and repairing the consequences of breakage (along with the concurrent loss--of-use) rests squarely on me.
As a result, and based on many years of hard experience, I strongly prefer to control my system configuration at all times, withholding any updates until I have personally checked out both the need for and the nature of the update, as well as the reliability record of the update after it's already in the hands of 'early adopters'. For security updates, that vetting process includes my review of the threat itself (via CVE number, etc) to determine whether, in my sole judgment, the particular threat/exploit/vulnerability constitutes a practical, real-world threat to my systems and how they're used. Depending on what I determine and the immediate usage needs for my systems, I may update at once or I may defer updates for varying periods of time, depending on my own evaluation of the tradeoffs.
If automatic updating were ever to be incorporated into Vivaldi, it must be an option alongside the choice of only being notified. If it isn't made optional, I will attempt to make it so by whatever means is required (blocking, removal of updater, firewalling, etc, etc). Maintaining configuration control of a system is simply sound operating practice (though certainly not universally done), and I personally will not allow software on my systems that doesn't permit me to control the updating process (including my OS).
steveshank
@Ayespy said in Need Auto-Update option in Vivaldi:
I think it is Vivaldi's hope to be good enough that allowing users to control and be responsible for their own software won't actually drive them away.
How would giving them the option to update, wait a week, or not get nagged again take control away from them? The system Vivaldi has now is cumbersome. It can be made simpler without removing control from the user.
@steveshank Silent update may become an option in future. It won't be brought right now.
@Ayespy Well, I guess then the users should at least be given a choice, where we can choose whether Vivaldi should auto-update without notifying the user or ask for permission every time. I mean, Vivaldi's policy is to 'adjust to the user's needs', right? Then it will be a win-win!
I strongly believe that it should be a user decision to update or not to update.
So for me an "auto update" option is only tolerable if can be disabled permanetly.
And is not enabled again by an update.
It's really annoying that Vivaldi shows a update prompt each time it want's to update itself. Theres absolutly no reason why none option exist to perform silent updates. It's one of the things i hate the most switching from other browsers to Vivaldi. The updates are a way to often to prompt the user each time!
mib2berlin
@cmerkel
Hi, I hate it when auto updater run in background and block Windows to crawl.
Same with Windows auto updater.
Vivaldi stable update all few weeks, if you use snapshot you like to get weekly or even more updates in a week.
You can easy disable it in settings.
Cheers, mib
alexander.gorbovets
Vivaldi 3.0 for Mac should already have an option to perform silent updates. The changelog says:
[New][macOS] Option for automatic, silent updates on next start (VB-20993)
But I can't find where this option is located. Did anybody find it?
-
@alexander-gorbovets Did you check in the flags? vivaldi://flags - search term update
alexander.gorbovets
There are matches for the term "update" but it seems that they are not relevant to browser update. Correct me if I'm wrong.
@alexander-gorbovets Hm. Don't see it. And I don't have a Mac, so I can't check anything else.
Yes Vivaldi needs an auto update with an option to disable it for power users. I installed Vivaldi on family and friends computer and guess what? no one updates, red vivaldi icon just sits there in the taskbar and no one updates.
Vivaldi developers please implement auto update in Vivaldi for security cause.
@saudiqbal I do agree. Mind you, I'd say that auto-update should be enabled by default in Stable. That's the version that's likely to be tried by not-so power users.
It's not just power users who want a browser with additional options, and not all options are just for power users. There's a wide overlap between the generally curious and the power user, both of whom could be interested in Vivaldi. The former's security, though, does need to be kept in mind.
I have the opposite problem: Vivaldi downloads updates even when you tell it not to.
Sound like the whole code around updates needs a review and a rewrite
And no it shouldn't autoupdate by default