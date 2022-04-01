Ubuntu snap package
Christian.Rauch
Provide a snap package that can be installed via the Ubuntu Software centre.
This would make Vivaldi more visible by being advertised in the Ubuntu Software store and also simplify the installation and updates. The sandbox mechanism also improves the security for end-users, by restricting access of the Vivladi process to a user-defined area.
The Opera and Firefox browsers are already provided as snap packages and can easily be installed with a single click. I would like to see the same simplified installation (and update procedure) for Vivaldi.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55730/linux-release-vivaldi-to-snap-store
now brave, chromium and other non-popular browsers too exist
Any progress about this? @developers
@LonM It's already long time and i dont think that is difficult task.
brombinmirko
It is quite ""simple"" to achieve, even using the chromium manifest as a base.
The problem is the effort required and developers cannot be forced to take charge of this operation.
What I can recommend is to create a snap that uses the .deb file as a source, so as to take advantage of what they already provide.
An example (using the tarball as source): https://github.com/Joffreybvn/ungoogled-chromium-snapcraft/blob/master/snapcraft.yaml
I prefer the current .deb package as ot exists today.
Snap starts way slower.
Dieter.
It would be great to see Vivaldi as a snap, especially for those on ARM64 that don't have many browser choices.
I know people can find Vivaldi on the website and download it, bud as @Christian-Rauch pointed out a few years ago, more discoverability would help Vivaldi.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
As i know from devs: at this state of development you will not get a snap package.
+1 for visibility. Even if I think the ol' good deb is better ^^
+1, we can like snap or not, but it is good to get visibility and a one click install.
For those that may have missed the news, Vivaldi is now available as a Snap package.
You can find it here: https://snapcraft.io/vivaldi