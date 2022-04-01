It is quite ""simple"" to achieve, even using the chromium manifest as a base.

The problem is the effort required and developers cannot be forced to take charge of this operation.

What I can recommend is to create a snap that uses the .deb file as a source, so as to take advantage of what they already provide.

An example (using the tarball as source): https://github.com/Joffreybvn/ungoogled-chromium-snapcraft/blob/master/snapcraft.yaml