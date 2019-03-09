Musical crimes
The world is full of musicians, but unfortunately also full of people who believe themselves musicians, whose works can lead to bets on how long you can listen, without throwing the headphones against the wall.
I open this thread that does not have to be taken very seriosly , with an example of a very famous singer, whose life has even taken to the cinema.
Still surpassed by this masterpiece (for those who still do not bleed their ears)
My favourite(?): Take on
bleedme ^^,
Another cover of Chop Suey which is pure terrorism
klingeltonkostenlos
@klingeltonkostenlos , better not, if you like your neighbors
Pesala
Simon's Japanese Fangirl
She did it Her Way.
Jerzy Stuhr - Śpiewać Każdy może
Because I'm not bragging at all, I'm, unfortunately, talented;
translation comes from: https://www.tekstowo.pl/piosenka,jerzy_stuhr,Spiewac_kazdy_moze.html
GustavoWarner
@Ryszard, Google's anthem, LOL
Smolasty & Doda - Nim Zajdzie Słońce
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uNVBBXa6CB8