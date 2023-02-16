Status Bar: Indicate Visited and Bookmarked Links
There is a Firefox Addon called Link Status Redux
https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/link-status-redux/
Description:
Shows an indicator on the status bar or status popup panel in front of the link address when the mouse cursor is over a link to a page you have bookmarked or visited before.
I really miss this feature as it provides me with the answer to "Did I already read that page?"
There is another addon which indicates right next to the cursor.
This can be found here: https://www.cwesson.net/projects/LinkAlert/ and https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/link-alert/
OT: Overall, Vivaldi is the best browser I've ever seen. I need only 3 extensions compared to about 20 in Firefox (~70 before Quantum)
Seems to be linked to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25342/popup-overlay-info-from-status-bar (?)
Good idea. Traditionally, visited link should be display in violet color, but most modern website have sacrifice it in favor of nicer aesthetic. I have to overwrite 'em with custom CSS in some website just to make it easier to keep track of visited links.
Another idea would be add a star icon beside the pointer when pointing at a visited/bookmarked link. This should be easier to spot than the star inside the status bar.
@dude99 said in Status Bar: Indicate Visited and Bookmarked Links:
add a star icon beside the pointer
That's even better
what can I do to make this idea become true?
Topic updated:
Just another resource:
Link Status Redux（firefox extension）- Visted link time and custom color
I've noticed that this feature doesn't seem to be implemented on VIVALDI browsers yet
https://github.com/jaatroko/link-status-redux