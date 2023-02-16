There is a Firefox Addon called Link Status Redux

https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/link-status-redux/

Description:

Shows an indicator on the status bar or status popup panel in front of the link address when the mouse cursor is over a link to a page you have bookmarked or visited before.

I really miss this feature as it provides me with the answer to "Did I already read that page?"

There is another addon which indicates right next to the cursor.



This can be found here: https://www.cwesson.net/projects/LinkAlert/ and https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/link-alert/

OT: Overall, Vivaldi is the best browser I've ever seen. I need only 3 extensions compared to about 20 in Firefox (~70 before Quantum)

Seems to be linked to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/25342/popup-overlay-info-from-status-bar (?)