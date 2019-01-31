Before I began using Vivaldi I used this html page as a note taker: data:text/html, <html contenteditable>. It allows text and graphics to be entered.

I frequently use Vivaldi's Notes panel, but sometimes I want something a little more robust. So I've recently tried adding this as a Web Panel, but it won't load. I receive error 'This site can’t be reached data’s DNS address could not be found. Diagnosing the problem. DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE.' I've also tried right-clicking and telling it to 'Show Desktop Version,' but that didn't work either. It will, however, work fine in a normal Vivaldi browser window.

I think it would be very useful if this worked as a Web Panel, too. It might even be something you would want to implement instead of the current Notes panel.