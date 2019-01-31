Use 'data:text/html, <html contenteditable>' as a Web Panel
Before I began using Vivaldi I used this html page as a note taker: data:text/html, <html contenteditable>. It allows text and graphics to be entered.
I frequently use Vivaldi's Notes panel, but sometimes I want something a little more robust. So I've recently tried adding this as a Web Panel, but it won't load. I receive error 'This site can’t be reached data’s DNS address could not be found. Diagnosing the problem. DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE.' I've also tried right-clicking and telling it to 'Show Desktop Version,' but that didn't work either. It will, however, work fine in a normal Vivaldi browser window.
I think it would be very useful if this worked as a Web Panel, too. It might even be something you would want to implement instead of the current Notes panel.
Does SSuite help you?
@RagondinGumbo you could try this :
- Save a local HTML file to your desktop with the following inside it:
<HTML contenteditable>
- Add this as a Web panel using the url
file:///c:/users/whatever/path/note.html
Of course, you won't be able to save this easily, but it's worth a shot to see if it works.
Using that as a temporary note pad seems like a cool idea, I might start using it.
@Catweazle
SSuite looks interesting. I'll certainly give it a try. Thank you.
@LonM
I do like that idea for temporarily holding graphics items.
@Gwen-Dragon said in Use 'data:text/html, <html contenteditable>' as a Web Panel:
@RagondinGumbo said in Use 'data:text/html, <html contenteditable>' as a Web Panel:
I receive error 'This site can’t be reached data’s DNS address could not be found. Diagnosing the problem. DNS_PROBE_POSSIBLE.'
Is this reported bug VB-48844 "Data URL fails to open as web panel"
I can't say for sure if that is the same issue. Other than here in my original post I did not post anything about that error. And I did not even think to do a search for it.
I just tried adding this data url as a web panel and it seem to work fine now. I will mark this as done.
