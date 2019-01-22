This is an alternative to "Search / Copy" Pop-up Feature and is equally inspired by the modern Opera pop-up:



And partially an alternative to Quick Selection Bubble for Search Engine and Panel.

When a user is selecting some text on a page, they most likely want to perform some action on this selection. The most used actions are copying and searching, but there may be other actions that a particular user performs. And these actions require either using an action hotkey, opening the context menu, or using an extension that reacts to selection. The exception is if the user wants to change selection to include more text or exclude some text from the selection.

So providing users with the ability to quickly visually select an action to perform saves them the time that is currently being spent on either reaching the keyboard and pressing the context menu key or aiming the pointer at the selection and pressing the context menu button on the pointer device (mouse / touchpad / etc.).

The pop-up alternative is somewhat implemented by extensions:

But using the context menu instead of a custom pop-up is a bit different:

Pros:

A search / copy pop-up is limited to search and copy, just like other pop-ups are limited by their implementation.

The context menu, however, is more flexible in that it is extendable by extensions, so that users can perform custom actions on the selection.

For example, here is a proof-of-concept (at the time of the post) extension that converts currency of the selected text and shows the result in the context menu.

The context menu, however, is more flexible in that it is extendable by extensions, so that users can perform custom actions on the selection. For example, here is a proof-of-concept (at the time of the post) extension that converts currency of the selected text and shows the result in the context menu. Also, when Allow editing of menus (including selection menu) lands, we will be able to customize the context menu to our specific needs (as much as context menus allow; for instance, I just need-need-need the "Search" and "Search with..." at the top of the menu, not the middle).

Cons:

An opened context menu steals the focus, so that navigations keys navigate the menu instead of the page text, and hotkeys like Ctrl+C are not working while context menu is open. Because of this, auto-opening of context menu only makes sense when selecting with a pointer device at the known end of selection, and perhaps with a customizable timeout, to differentiate between double clicks (word selection) and triple clicks (paragraph selection).

But actually, alternative pop-up implementation are equally pretty much useless when working with something other than a pointer device, as these pop-ups are hardly navigatable with a keyboard / screenreader / etc. (they are fine for things they display like currency conversion). They win with their ability to show up during selection not just the end, though. Context menus are far less flexible design-wise than pop-ups.

Also positioning of the newly opened context menu is a thing to discuss (or customize), if this feature request is gonna be considered.

Wrapping up, it would nice to have an option to automatically open context menu on selection [finished with a pointer], for those who are into this sort of thing.