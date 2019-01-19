Web Panel for Vivaldi Settings
Can I make a web panel for Vivaldi settings? If so, how? Thanks.
@Gwen-Dragon can you please move this thread to the feature request section?
@pinsal said in Web Panel for Vivaldi Settings:
You can access the Vivaldi settings easily by clicking the cog wheel in the bottom of the panel.
@npro It is just a shortcut to open it. The feature request is to keep the settings in a panel so that they are always available, and do not obstruct the page content.
My personal view is that the panels do not provide sufficient space for the settings to be convenient there.
@Pesala
You can resize the panel wide enough to have the necessary space.
@Pesala said:
My personal view is that the panels do not provide sufficient space for the settings to be convenient there.
Make a menu button next to search field?
It would be nice if there was an option to open settings in a panel, also an option for flags in the panel too. So instead of opening a whole new tab or window, they just open in panel and you can remain in the tab you were on.