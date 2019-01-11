Bug report page should support drag & drop media file
PS: not sure where to suggest this, so please move it to appropriate section if there one.
As title said, we should be able to drag & drop media file into bug report to demonstrate how the bug reproduce, be it simple picture, animated gif, or video, similar to forum post (with a drop zone). This should make user produce bug report better & easier.
Thanks.
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
The bug report page now has a "choose a file" button to attach. So it should be easier now than when this request was made.
