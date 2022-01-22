This is a mod for macOS and Linux, changing/styling the shape of the window buttons. Linux version by @clementlyara can be found here ☛ https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/33606/window-buttons-mod-for-macos-windows/24. In the past we had a Windows version too, but it seems like the author deleted all their posts.

Background: I recently tested the desktop email client Mailspring, which is an Electron app available for all operating systems. One of its themes features this kind of window buttons and I wanted to bring the look to Vivaldi, because I think it's interesting. Initially I tried just to copy the CSS, but this turned out badly, so I had to recreate it on my own, which was kinda painful . But turns out it was all worth it

type no hover hover blue graphite no tabs fullscreen

This is a pure CSS mod. Code: