Flatpak support
andrewlucky
Missed support and compatibility for PC related systems and packaging.
I was told I should make a feature request however there is no such a subcategory for my question.
My question is the same I posted above:
Will Vivaldi be packed in Flatpak in the future?
Is the Vivaldi Team planning to release Vivaldi Browser among Flatpak packages too or even just keep it as a considered thing? Thanks!
(mod edit: title)
@andrewlucky
I second this. as a fatpak or as an appimage. or both
It would be very nice to have. Especially for snapshot testing.
Because right now I have to wait few days when the latest snapshot will be available in the Software Center.
I think that title need to be renamed e.g. "Flatpak support"
-
wellington
The linux world has changed, and now we are living in the moment of universal packages, we have a good solution for installing a single application on any linux distribution.
we have the fedora silverbue that was designed to install flatpak packages and the endlessOS distribution.
I would like developers to consider packaging vivalde for this format. The first browser that is doing this job as usual is mozilla firefox, as informed by them in has already delivered a stable version as it is in beta.
Meanwhile Firefox has now flatpak version.
https://flathub.org/apps/details/org.mozilla.firefox
I think Flatpak support will be a good thing !
But maybe difficult to manage the video codec support
It's really a shame that that this thread was created on 14032020 and users of Vivaldi haven't commented on it. I for one would like to see Vivaldi support a Flatpak release.
DITTO need a flatpak.
I'm on Manjaro, I love to have the flatpak too for Vivaldi. Thanks!
Is there any progress with this? Or is it still not being considered? You will probably have every Fedora Silverblue user install this.
Meanwhile Chromium and ungoogled-chromium both available on Flathub:
https://flathub.org/apps/details/org.chromium.Chromium
https://flathub.org/apps/details/com.github.Eloston.UngoogledChromium
tantonodavid
BUMP
@Gwen-Dragon BTW Could we a have a "flatpack" tag?
Because there is already a "snap" tag:
Flatpak support would also put Vivaldi on Sailfish OS as well as all the current Linux OSes being developed for the Pinephone and Librem 5 .... this one addition could fix so so much if it was done right.
I agree, I think this should be more prioritised, as Linux availability would greatly improve with a Flatpak release.
Speaking from Fedora Silverblue right now, it is possible to just install the .rpm file but it should be last resort.
Flatpak will have an important role in the future, Firefox and other smaller browsers already support it.
MicroSour Edge for Linux needs to go bye bye.
alexweigel
Happy to report that ENDLESS OS is nicely running in our small but ambitious slum school in Kibera, Nairobi, Kenya. We are serving 200 kids age 4-17. For purposes of equipping our kids with digital knowledge and skills and opening their eyes to the world beyond the slums, we are using aged laptops (5-12 years) as well as iMacs from 2010 AND: teachers and kids are very happy, they endlessly love using them! Currently we are changing the OS on all user machines to ENDLESS OS because it is so convenient for Kids, Teachers and the Administration alike. … However, we are really missing the wonderful VIVALDI Browser, which we used on our iMacs, Ubuntu Budgie machines and even on a few windows laptops. It is simply the cutest, safest and best ever browser out there and it should really be made available on flathub, PLEASE!
goodhearts.ch