Missed support and compatibility for PC related systems and packaging.

I was told I should make a feature request however there is no such a subcategory for my question.

Related posts:

My question is the same I posted above:

Will Vivaldi be packed in Flatpak in the future?

Is the Vivaldi Team planning to release Vivaldi Browser among Flatpak packages too or even just keep it as a considered thing? Thanks!

(mod edit: title)