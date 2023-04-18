Downloads Panel: Automatically remove completed downloads and close empty panel
-
I suggest to add an option to Settings->Downloads for switching on automatic removal of completed downloads from the list and closing of the panel once the last/only download was removed.
I normally use the same folder for downloads, and dont want to use Vivaldi to manage the downloaded files afterwards. So I am only interested in the download details when the downloads are in progress.
-
Please add an option to automatically remove all finished downloads from the downloads panel list. Right now it is a hassle to have to manually do it all the time.
[bug reported VB-57307]
-
As this feature request is now over a year old, I would like to ask if there is any progress on this. Is it at least possible to get some opinion/evaluation about this request from Vivaldi staff?
-
A Former User
@buffalo I think they'll do this after they dig through all the requests w/ more votes (& maybe also some less voted).
-
Pesala Ambassador
-
we really need a behaviour combobox in settings under panels for when all downloads are completed:
- do nothing
- clear and close
- clear after user-specified period of time and close
- don't clear, just close
- clear, close and open the downloads folder
edit: well, maybe this is better with a couple of checkboxes:
close panel after [time] (the time means since latest download)
clear when closing
maybe opening the downloads folder automatically is not important
-
More or less desiring the same thing. Ideally bit more fine-grained, though.
I do like to keep a history. However I would love some kind of auto-clean up.
Download history older than a certain period - say 30 days - should be deleted.
-
It's a pity Vivaldi didn't implement this during their 4.3 enhancements of the download panel.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Vivaldi for Polestar on
-
I'm sad to see that this request from more than 6 years ago hasn't been fulfilled yet. I'd also like Vivaldi to clear my downloads' list automatically upon closing it.
-
@rfischmann You can do it with a policy https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#ClearBrowsingDataOnExitList
-
@npro said in Downloads Panel: Automatically remove completed downloads and close empty panel:
@rfischmann You can do it with a policy https://chromeenterprise.google/policies/#ClearBrowsingDataOnExitList
Thanks, is there any place with instructions on how to set that up for Vivaldi?
-
@rfischmann All instructions are in that page, you gotta use the Registry in Windoof, creating a file in Linux.
/edit: oh I see what you mean, in Windoof there are entries of Google/Chrome, well for Vivaldi at least on Linux you need Chromium. Check maybe if you have entries for Chromium.
-
@npro said in Downloads Panel: Automatically remove completed downloads and close empty panel:
@rfischmann All instructions are in that page, you gotta use the Registry in Windoof, creating a file in Linux.
/edit: oh I see what you mean, in Windoof there are entries of Google/Chrome, well for Vivaldi at least on Linux you need Chromium. Check maybe if you have entries for Chromium.
I'm on macOS. Should I like, look for a Vivaldi preference file inside my Library folder and manually edit it?
-
@rfischmann Right,
the way it's done in macOS should be similar to Linux(/edit: maybe not at all), in our case (/edit: Linux) it's creating a .json file in this specific directory below and put the part with the angular brackets in there, then you can check under
vivaldi://policyif everything is fine.
On Linux it is:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/chromium/policies/managed && cd $_
sudo tee cleardownloadhistory.json <<EOF { "ClearBrowsingDataOnExitList": ["download_history"] } EOF
On macOS you have that <array> thing, you could ask in the macOS subforum or in a macOS forum or search the internet on how you do this on macOS (the exact location for Chromium and how to edit your files).
-
@npro It seems that on macOS I should place it on /Library/Policies/Vivaldi/policy.json.
However, I've looked into it and that policy actually also clears my history, cookies, cache, etc. That's not what I want — I'm referring to my recent downloads' list only.
-
@rfischmann said in Downloads Panel: Automatically remove completed downloads and close empty panel:
@npro It seems that on macOS I should place it on /Library/Policies/Vivaldi/policy.json.
However, I've looked into it and that policy actually also clears my history, cookies, cache, etc. That's not what I want — I'm referring to my recent downloads' list only.
That's exactly what I wrote about, "the recent download history" , and it is what that link also contains, it says you can choose just that from the available options.
download_history
As I said you need to ask that in the proper forums as I can't really help you with macOS, there is also this that I found out for you https://www.chromium.org/administrators/mac-quick-start/ where the procedure looks different than on Linux.
-
rfischmann
Thanks, @npro . I've tried a couple of ways and none worked so far. Will open a ticket on the macOS forum later.