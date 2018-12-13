Tab Stack Cycling
-
baconshirt
Add a modifier to distinguish between global tab cycling and tab stack cycling.
- Tab cycling is right click + scroll
- Local tab stack cycling could be Ctrl + Right click + Scroll
Also, direct KB shortcut to switch between internal tabs in stack
If this would be bi-directional or just a continuous stepper, it depends on how many other keyboard shortcuts there are I would guess.
Some way to distinguish shortcuts and behaviour between the global tabs and the local tabs within the stack.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@baconshirt Having to hold a keyboard modifier would be a nuisance.
How about LMB + Scrollwheel for cycling between tabs in a stack?
-
baconshirt
Yeah sure! LMB Scroll would do it
Any way this would be achieveable without steppng through global tabs would be a great addition to an already excellent browser!
-
AstralDust
Add a "click to cycle inside tabstack" too!!
- I think having a "Cycle inside Stack" (upon LMB clicking a stack repeatedly, it cycles the focus/page inside the stack, this is an additional in-stack cycler that can be used alongside the Global Scroll Cycling and the RMB+Scroll above )
-
+1, and please make it a mouse gesture option!
-
opera6rules
@Pesala using left mouse would interfere with drag&drop interfaces on small screens, where you need scroll while dragging. but why not simply allow the user to define whatever button (keyboard or mouse) he wants to use?
-
I don't like using left button with mousewheel, it is not ergonomic. I would prefer using the current right button and mousewheel, but when the dialog is opened, then a click with mouse central button switches into tab cycle and stack cycle.
-
aashish108
I want this too. I was trying to figure out how to cycle a tab stack to no avail. Would have thought such a simple thing would be there
-
I'd love to see this too. Being able to have an option to cycle through your stacked tabs only if you're in one of them or all tabs (except the one in stacks) when you're not in a stack would be really useful
-
-
Pragma808 Supporters
+1. It'd be nice to have dedicated KB shortcuts for cycling between tabs exclusively within the current stack. Especially if you want to cycle back to the first tab in a stack from the last. Right now Ctrl+Tab just switches you to the next tab/tab stack to the right of the current one.
I use Tab Stacks as sort of mini-workspaces, so having KB shortcuts to navigate within the tabs relevant to what I'm currently doing (rather than switching to something unrelated) would be a big QoL plus for me.
Cheers!
-
Aaron Translator