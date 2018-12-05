Forum Bookmarks Manager
-
A Former User
Something similar to normal bookmarks manager, now it's very difficult to find the bookmark I want.
It could look like this (tree a bit bigger, preview etc. a bit smaller):
search field ------------ | Name (topic title by default) | Address bookmark tree | ----------------------------- | Post preview |
Edit: Editing titles and creating folders too.
-
-
Thank you for your request. As this post has had less than 5 votes over 4 years it will now be archived.
-