Option to pre-load specific web panel's content on startup
I setup some web panels for easy access to browser functions like
vivaldi://extensions/,
vivaldi://settings/content/cookies/. The inconvenience is on every new session I have to wait for them to load when i access 'em for the first time. I think it would be nice if they are loaded on startup instead of only loading when i activate the specific web panel.
NOTE: I'm requesting option to setup each individual web panel to be preload on startup, not ALL web panels! The reason is each extra web panel loaded will increased Vivaldi memory footprint, but i think it would be a tiny trade-off if use properly.
Thanks.
Pesala Ambassador
@dude99 Isn't this the same as Hibernating/Unloading Web Panels Content?
@pesala No. It's the opposite, i want certain web panel to be loaded on startup of the browser, not terminating a loaded web panel.
Is this a similar request to :
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24705/shortcut-to-load-all-web-panels/
Though I guess here it is asking to load them all when the browser starts.
+1 for an option to load specific web panels on startup so they are ready when you click
it's like pinned tabs but as web panels
This seems like an important feature if you're going to be using web panels for chat type apps, and voice. It's annoying to have to load every panel manually.
This should honestly be an option for every tab, pinned tab, panel.
aneesamjad
Although this feature will be highly appreciated but it may not be implemented at all due to speed issue on startup and constant memory usage. May be the developer can set the delay start of the web panels. Or could someone make a mod for this one.
mib2berlin
@j1simon @aneesamjad
Hi, do you have Lazy enabled in Settings > Panels?
aneesamjad
@mib2berlin oh Yes, Lazy load was enabled, thank you for letting me know.
and as expected memory usage is high as I have a lot of web panels and they all loads up. It would be nice where we can set this setting independently.