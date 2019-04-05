I setup some web panels for easy access to browser functions like vivaldi://extensions/ , vivaldi://settings/content/cookies/ . The inconvenience is on every new session I have to wait for them to load when i access 'em for the first time. I think it would be nice if they are loaded on startup instead of only loading when i activate the specific web panel.

NOTE: I'm requesting option to setup each individual web panel to be preload on startup, not ALL web panels! The reason is each extra web panel loaded will increased Vivaldi memory footprint, but i think it would be a tiny trade-off if use properly.

Thanks.