Keep Bookmark Folder Expanded after Using Find in Bookmarks Panel
-
Bookmark Search find the folder, but also filter the entries in the folder:
When you press the 'X' in the Bookmark Search Field:
Feature Request: Selected folder in tree should not collapse. (and show all entries, unfiltered)
or like Windows Explorer: Add context menu "Open Containing Folder"
Actual: It collapse all folders of tree
Why?
I want to move fast to a folder and show all bookmarks in it - unfiltered.
Or? Is there are an other way to open the selected folder with all entries?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@bernds Try pressing Tab, then down cursor to select the found folder.
-
@Pesala PROBLEM with your solution: I can't see all entries in folder! Search String is still active.
To see all entries in the found folder, I have to remove the Search String. But then the found folder are hidden/collapsed.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@BerndS Yes, some improvement is needed to this feature.
Moved to Panels category.
-
@Pesala Thank you very much!
-
-
5 years lasts, but vivaldi team still try to deal with tons of tabs in flat lists.....
Seems like developers even dont know about bookmarks side panel and bookmarks tree.
Maybe it time to unite tabs and bookmarks and make usable search in bookmarks?
-
waskawywabbit
For the love of all that is holy...If I search for a folder, it's because I want to SEE ITS CONTENTS!!! I remember bookmarks by the folder they're in, NOT by the name of the bookmark. itself. I cannot believe that Vivaldi has not implemented this. The bookmarks panel is a nightmare and a waste of my time.