Bookmark Search find the folder, but also filter the entries in the folder:

When you press the 'X' in the Bookmark Search Field:

Feature Request: Selected folder in tree should not collapse. (and show all entries, unfiltered)

or like Windows Explorer: Add context menu "Open Containing Folder"

Actual: It collapse all folders of tree

Why?

I want to move fast to a folder and show all bookmarks in it - unfiltered.

Or? Is there are an other way to open the selected folder with all entries?