Permanent Tab Tiling
Hello,
I love the tab tiling feature of Vivaldi. Definitely fits some use cases, but I see there is room for improvement.
Imagine you are browsing and watching videos at the same time. Watching videos tab is something you want to always see, but if you browse and open a new page in a new tab, when you switch to it the tiling is lost.
I would like to "pin" a tab in a tile, so however I switch tabs the one that is pinned should always stay in the position. Maybe this feature exists and I missed it?
- Tiling shouldn't be bound to specific groups of tabs
- Option "Pin to tiled location" when right clicking would be super useful
Hope it makes sense,
Thank you
This is also key to being able to stay focused on one's work.
F.ex when working on a paper, I have a Gdoc + multiple tabs open with papers between which I have to switch. Right now, that continues being a hassle that I can only bridge by having a pinned tab to which I switch back (but can't have continuously 'tiled') by hotkeys.
Either way: this currently cripples the potential of an otherwise truly great feature.
Wow, it's been FOUR years and it still hasn't been implemented. Pinning a tile (web page) would be an incredible feature for multi-tasking which no other browser provides. The only workaround right now is to open another window which basically any other browser can do.
The tiling has such a good potential but it's the little things that make it not that productive enough. We need the sticky / pin / permanent tab tiling, that would increase my (and I'm sure many others') productivity by huge margins!
Pesala Ambassador
@LordPain There are very few upvotes and plenty of workarounds that could be used instead. For example: open the video tab and add it as a web panel. If you right-click the Panel icon to enable the desktop mode, you can even close the panel and the video will continue to play so that you can listen to music or a talk while working.
Thank you for your quick response. Web panel seems like a work-around for this but it'd be vey handy to pinning / locking one page in the tiling feature Vivaldi has.
The panel does have limited features (for example I cannot zoom in or zoom out - I can't seem to find it, if there's a way please do let me know!)
Pesala Ambassador
@LordPain I don't see the problem. If I tile two tabs I can leave the video playing in one while browsing in the other tab.
To ensure that links do not open a new tab, right-click on the link and use Open Link to reuse the same tab however the page is encoded.
The same method will ensure that you can open a new video on the tab playing the video, however YouTube is not coded to open a new tab, so left click will resuse the current tab.
I also badly want this feature - the tab tiling is almost unusable for me without it, because as I'm browsing I tend to open multiple background tabs and then cycle through them, rather than directly following links. I often want to pin a tab open while I do this, like a chat window or an order status page or a youtube video or a reference or guide page, or just any page I don't want to forget about while I'm distracted by another, but I can't.
Every time I try to use tiles I just end up having to set it up over and over again. So I end up awkwardly making do with two vivaldi windows instead, but that's rubbish because then the web panel and side-tabs end up between the windows, and resizing the windows relative to each other doesn't work well.
The web panels often don't work for my use case either, because like someone else already mentioned you can't zoom in or out, and you can't navigate to different sites within the web panel (essential for things like keeping a reference or guide open in one page, which might link to other guides or references within it), and you can't use features like ctrl + F to search text (vital), and I don't think pop-ups and chat windows work within it, so I can't use it for monitoring an order status or customer service chat page either. And I'm typically not wanting to pin the same site each time, so I'd have to be setting up and deleting new web panels constantly.
Even better, if I could pin a tile in place and also open new tab links directly into it from a 2nd tile, such that I could follow a link and easily look at it in a 2nd page without ever having to hide the 1st page, that would be incredibly helpful for me and might go a heck of a long way to curing my billion-open-tabs problem.
I too would like a similar feature.
Ideally, the left tile would show tabs from tab stack A and the right tile would show tabs from tab stack B.
HermitUnderrock
I would like to point out on this page that in fact you can zoom in and out in the web panel, after all.
Maybe its a newish feature, for all I know ... but I found you can enable the zoom controls.
Right-click on the top bar of the web panel, go to Navigation controls > Show Zoom controls.