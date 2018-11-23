I also badly want this feature - the tab tiling is almost unusable for me without it, because as I'm browsing I tend to open multiple background tabs and then cycle through them, rather than directly following links. I often want to pin a tab open while I do this, like a chat window or an order status page or a youtube video or a reference or guide page, or just any page I don't want to forget about while I'm distracted by another, but I can't.

Every time I try to use tiles I just end up having to set it up over and over again. So I end up awkwardly making do with two vivaldi windows instead, but that's rubbish because then the web panel and side-tabs end up between the windows, and resizing the windows relative to each other doesn't work well.

The web panels often don't work for my use case either, because like someone else already mentioned you can't zoom in or out, and you can't navigate to different sites within the web panel (essential for things like keeping a reference or guide open in one page, which might link to other guides or references within it), and you can't use features like ctrl + F to search text (vital), and I don't think pop-ups and chat windows work within it, so I can't use it for monitoring an order status or customer service chat page either. And I'm typically not wanting to pin the same site each time, so I'd have to be setting up and deleting new web panels constantly.

Even better, if I could pin a tile in place and also open new tab links directly into it from a 2nd tile, such that I could follow a link and easily look at it in a 2nd page without ever having to hide the 1st page, that would be incredibly helpful for me and might go a heck of a long way to curing my billion-open-tabs problem.