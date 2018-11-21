Security section for the browser feature requests
Dr.Flay Translator
None of the current sections in https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/113/feature-requests are suitable for security or privacy requests unless they are somehow specific to settings or GUI functionality.
Gaëlle Ambassador
@dr-flay thanks for your input. We started with categories that had the most requests for that reason there are not so many categories yet. And we don't want to overload the feature request category with too many categories either. I'm forwarding your input internally so that we can evaluate it with the rest of the team.
Pesala Ambassador
@dr-flay Using search is much more effective than using categories. Often it is hard to decide which category a feature request should be in and how to tag it. Users may post in the wrong place, so no one will find it just by browsing, unless by accident. Some requests might belong in Themes, Bookmarks, or Address Bar.
If you add this link as a web panel you can easily search for other feature requests simply by changing the search string from "Security" to any other term. Enclose more than one word in quotes to search for a precise phrase.
Dr.Flay Translator
The issue isn't about searching for, but submitting to.
I feel that security and privacy deserve a section, not because of popularity, but because of importance. They need to stay visible, and to remind people this is also something they should pay more attention to.
The average user does not care about or understand browser security, so correct there will be few posts. However due to the nature of the beast I think these may need to be more prominent.
eg. what is more important ?
A browser displaying an error message to indicate a man in the middle attack, or the placement of a part of the GUI ?
We know which will get the most attention from the bulk of users here, and therefore most votes.
If voting is the main basis of feature approval, then many security and privacy features are a pointless thing to request here.
Everyone here understands an icon, so can have an opinion, but how many here know about DANE/TLS validation ?
I see regular privacy and security features being touted for upcoming versions of other browsers, such as FF funky new breached account notification, but nothing like it from the Vivaldi camp.
Old Opera was at the forefront of adding new security features, but Vivaldi is focusing on flexibility and polish because that it what most users ask for.
Yandex built-in DNSCrypt support, Scout built-in HTTPS Everywhere and Privacy Badger.
Firefox and chrome have added several new security features in recent times, but we basically just get easier access to the security features of chrome.
Do we spotlight security, or shy away from it ?
You can now tag requests in feature requests with the "security and privacy" tag
