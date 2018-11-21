The issue isn't about searching for, but submitting to.

I feel that security and privacy deserve a section, not because of popularity, but because of importance. They need to stay visible, and to remind people this is also something they should pay more attention to.

The average user does not care about or understand browser security, so correct there will be few posts. However due to the nature of the beast I think these may need to be more prominent.

eg. what is more important ?

A browser displaying an error message to indicate a man in the middle attack, or the placement of a part of the GUI ?

We know which will get the most attention from the bulk of users here, and therefore most votes.

If voting is the main basis of feature approval, then many security and privacy features are a pointless thing to request here.

Everyone here understands an icon, so can have an opinion, but how many here know about DANE/TLS validation ?

I see regular privacy and security features being touted for upcoming versions of other browsers, such as FF funky new breached account notification, but nothing like it from the Vivaldi camp.

Old Opera was at the forefront of adding new security features, but Vivaldi is focusing on flexibility and polish because that it what most users ask for.

Yandex built-in DNSCrypt support, Scout built-in HTTPS Everywhere and Privacy Badger.

Firefox and chrome have added several new security features in recent times, but we basically just get easier access to the security features of chrome.

Do we spotlight security, or shy away from it ?